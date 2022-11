Chesapeake (United States), 23/11/2022.- Police officers work at the scene of a mass shooting at the Walmart Supercenter in Chesapeake, Virginia, USA, 23 November 2022. Leo Kosinski of the Chesapeake Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting at around 10:15 pm 22 November 2022. At least seven people including the shooter died in the shooting, police said. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW