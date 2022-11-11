  1. Vanguardia
  2. Mundo
viernes 11 de noviembre de 2022 - 10:23 AM

Expectativa mundial por encuentro de Biden y Xi Jinping en cumbre del G20

Aunque los hoy presidentes de Estados Unidos y China se conocen hace una década, las relaciones entre ambas naciones pasan por uno de sus peores momentos. Lo que ocurra en la cita, podría tener repercusión en los mercados globales.
  • Expectativa mundial por encuentro de Biden y Xi Jinping en cumbre del G20

El presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, tendrá que realizar durante la cumbre del G20 una atrevida danza diplomática para cumplir con su objetivo de reunirse con su homólogo chino, Xi Jinping, y al mismo tiempo evitar a toda costa al príncipe heredero saudí, Mohamed bin Salmán.

La cumbre, que se celebrará en la ciudad indonesia de Bali el 15 y 16 de noviembre, pondrá a prueba las habilidades diplomáticas de Biden para rebajar las tensiones con China y unir al mundo en contra de la guerra en Ucrania, una tarea especialmente difícil dadas las diferentes posiciones de las naciones del G20.

Inevitablemente, Biden acabará en la misma sala que Bin Salmán; pero la Casa Blanca ha dejado claro que no tiene intención de facilitar ningún intercambio con este dirigente, así como tampoco la tenía con el presidente ruso, Vladímir Putin, aunque su ausencia, anunciada este jueves, se lo ha puesto más fácil.

Para la Casa Blanca sin duda la prioridad es Xi. Los dos Gobiernos llevan meses preparando el encuentro, que sería el primero en persona desde la llegada del estadounidense a la Casa Blanca en enero de 2021.

Expectativa mundial por encuentro de Biden y Xi Jinping en cumbre del G20
Video: Un hombre fue detenido tras intentar arrojar huevos contra Carlos III
Expectativa mundial por encuentro de Biden y Xi Jinping en cumbre del G20
Rusia perdió su mayor trofeo de guerra: Jersón

Biden y Xi comparten una larga relación personal: ambos se conocieron hace más de una década cuando eran vicepresidentes de sus países y compartieron múltiples viajes, reuniones y cenas.

Pese a ese vínculo personal, del que Biden se enorgullece, las relaciones entre Pekín y Washington atraviesan uno de sus peores momentos por las tensiones en torno a Taiwán, aliado de Washington, al que China considera una provincia rebelde, y también debido a la continuación de la guerra comercial que inició en 2018 Donald Trump (2017-2021).

Biden ha mantenido los aranceles sobre las importaciones chinas y ha sorprendido al gigante asiático con nuevas medidas, como las acciones que anunció en octubre para restringir la venta a compañías de ese país de microchips estadounidenses, lo que supone un mazazo para las aspiraciones de Pekín como potencia tecnológica.

Varias organizaciones dentro de EE.UU. han presionado a Biden para que se reúna con Xi. Un ejemplo es el Consejo de Negocios de Estados Unidos-China, que representa a 280 empresas estadounidenses y considera que debería haber una comunicación más fluida entre las dos naciones, dijo a EFE su vicepresidente de comunicaciones, Doug Barry.

Asimismo, la influyente ONG Fundación Dui Hua quiere que Biden pida a Xi soluciones para los estadounidenses encarcelados en China y para los musulmanes uigures que tienen familia en EE.UU. y han sido víctimas de abusos, indicó a EFE el presidente de la organización, John Kamm.

Los dos líderes afrontarían la reunión con una buena situación a nivel doméstico: el partido de Biden ha cosechado un resultado mejor de lo esperado en las elecciones de medio mandato de esta semana; mientras que Xi acaba de afianzar su poder en el XX Congreso del Partido Comunista Chino.

Con esa seguridad en su fortaleza a nivel interno, tanto Biden como Xi han dejado claro que están dispuestos a entenderse y buscar formas de coexistir mientras continúan su batalla por la hegemonía.

Los que Biden quiere esquivar

Con quien Biden no está dispuesto a conversar es con Bin Salmán. Ambos se reunieron en la ciudad saudí de Yeda en julio y, en vez de darse la mano, chocaron los puños a modo de saludo.

La Casa Blanca está intentando evitar una foto similar por las críticas que desató dentro de Estados Unidos y ha dejado claro que no hay planes para una reunión entre ambos, especialmente después de que la OPEP+, con Rusia y Arabia Saudí a la cabeza, anunciara en octubre una reducción del crudo que sale al mercado.

Esa decisión ha ocasionado frustración en el Gobierno de Biden, que ha avisado que está revaluando su relación con Arabia Saudí, uno de sus mayores socios en Oriente Medio.

Al otro líder al que Biden iba a tratar de dar esquinazo era Putin, aunque ya no será necesario. Los dos se vieron por última vez en Ginebra en junio de 2021, meses antes de que Rusia empezara a acumular tropas en la frontera con Ucrania e invadiera el país.

El presidente estadounidense llegará a la cumbre del G20 después de acudir a la Conferencia de la ONU sobre el Cambio Climático (COP27) en Egipto y a la cumbre de los líderes de la Asociación de Naciones del Sudeste Asiático (Asean) en Camboya.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad