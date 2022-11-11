Expectativa mundial por encuentro de Biden y Xi Jinping en cumbre del G20

Bowie (Usa), 07/11/2022.- US President Joe Biden participates in a rally for the Democratic Party on the eve of election day at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, USA, 07 November 2022. The US midterm elections are held every four years at the midpoint of each presidential term and this year include elections for all 435 seats in the House of Representatives, 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate and 36 of the 50 state governors as well as numerous other local seats and ballot issues. (Elecciones, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS ( )