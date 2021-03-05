$!Francisco pidió desde Iraq compromiso para llevar la paz a todo Oriente Medio

Vatican City (Vatican City State (holy See)), 05/03/2021.- A handout picture provided by the Vatican Media shows Pope Francis boarding an airplane at the Leonardo da Vinci airport in Fiumicino, Italy, 05 March 2021. Pope Francis starts on 05 March a three-day official visit to Iraq. It is the first papal visit to this country affected throughout the years by war, insecurity and lately COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic. In a bid to encourage inter-faith dialogue and peaceful coexistence, and to show support to the christians of Iraq, the Pope is due to hold inter religious prayers at the Ur of the Chaldees ancient site, mass at important churches that were affected by conflict in Baghdad, Erbil and Qaraqosh near Mosul, and is also to meet with Iraqi top Shiite cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani in Najaf. (Papa, Italia, Bagdad) EFE/EPA/VATICAN MEDIA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES ( )