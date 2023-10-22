$!Imágenes del horror de la guerra entre Israel y Hamás con los niños

Gaza (-), 22/10/2023.- Destroyed buildings in Al Remal neighbourhood after Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City, 22 October 2023. More than 4,000 Palestinians and 1,400 Israelis have been killed, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and the Palestinian health authority, since Hamas militants launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on 07 October. After 20 aid trucks were allowed into the Gaza strip on 21 October through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, various UN agencies expressed the hope that some more aid could be allowed into Gaza on 22 October. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/MOHAMMED SABER ( )