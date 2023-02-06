  1. Vanguardia
Impresionantes imágenes: Ya son 3.600 muertos en Turquía y Siria por los devastadores terremotos

Más de 3.600 personas han muerto y otras 16.000 han resultado heridas en la serie de devastadores terremotos que ha sacudido el sureste de Turquía, cerca de la frontera con Siria, y que ha dejado miles de edificios derruidos en los que se sigue buscando a supervivientes en medio de bajas temperaturas.
  • Hatay (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, theTurkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
  • El fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7,7 que sacudió Turquía ha dejado más de 2.500 muertos. // Tomada de Twitter | VANGUARDIA
  • Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
  • Aleppo (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows damage following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Aleppo, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
  • Hatay (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel during a search and rescue operation at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Iskenderun district of Hatay, Turkey, 06 February 2023. Two earthquakes struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border on 06 February 2023. Thousands of people have died and more than seven thousand have been injured in Turkey, according to AFAD, theTurkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency. (Terremoto/sismo, Siria, Turquía, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ERDEM SAHIN
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- People walk near a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
  • Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. 284 people were confirmed dead and more than 2,000 have been injured in Turkey, Turkish vice president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/DENIZ TEKIN
  • -FOTODELDÍA- DIYARBAKIR (TURQUÍA), 06/02/2023.- Personal de emergencias buscan supervivientes entre los escombros de un edificio derruido, este lunes en Diyarbakir (Turquía). La serie de potentes terremotos que ha sacudido hoy la zona fronteriza entre Turquía y Siria ha dejado de momento 2.349 muertos y casi 11.000 heridos en los dos países, y ha derruido miles de edificios. Al menos 1.498 personas han muerto y otras 8.533 han resultado heridas en Turquía, según el servicio de emergencias de este país, Afad. EFE/ Refik Tekin
  • Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH
  • Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Turkish emergency personnel and others try to help victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southeast Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/REFIK TEKIN
En Turquía, el recuento más actual elevaba la cifra de fallecidos a 2.379 y de heridos a casi 15.000, según informó el vicepresidente Fuat Oktay en Twitter.

Unas 7.800 personas han sido rescatadas de entre los escombros de los miles de edificios que se desmoronaron en los dos fuertes temblores, uno de magnitud 7,7 y otro posterior de 7,6, informó el vicepresidente de Turquía, según recoge la agencia oficialista Anadolu.

Unas 25.000 personas, entre los que se cuentan soldados, participan en las labores de rescate, según Orhan Tatar, un alto cargo de la agencia nacional de emergencias, Afad, quien dijo que se han destinado 12,1 millones de euros (13,3 millones de dólares) en fondos urgentes para las diez provincias más afectadas.

¿Cuáles han sido los terremotos más fuertes que han ocurrido en los últimos años?
Video: Periodista turco fue sorprendido por réplica del terremoto en plena transmisión

Además, docenas de países han comenzado ya a enviar a cientos de rescatistas y expertos en búsqueda de supervivientes.

Otkay indicó que más de 300.000 víctimas de los sismos han sido alojadas en centros universitarios, refugios y residencias de estudiantes.

Las bajas temperaturas y la nieve en la zona, donde también hay territorios montañosos de difícil acceso, complican las tareas de rescate.

Las autoridades locales han informado de cortes en el suministro de gas y electricidad en algunas zonas, y la empresa estatal de petróleo ha cortado el suministro de crudo hacia la región como “medida de precaución”.

En Siria, inmersa una guerra civil desde hace más de una década, la información sobre víctimas proviene, por un lado, del Gobierno de Bachar al Asad y, por otro, del último enclave del país controlado por la oposición, rodeado por fuerzas gubernamentales apoyadas por Rusia.

En la zona controlada por el régimen, las últimas cifras hablaban de 593 muertos y 1.411 heridos, según la agencia SANA.

Video: Periodista turco fue sorprendido por réplica del terremoto en plena transmisión

En la provincia noroccidental de Idlib, el último bastión opositor, y en otras partes de la vecina Alepo fuera del control de Damasco, se han contabilizado al menos 700 víctimas mortales y unos 2.000 heridos, según el grupo de rescatistas Cascos Blancos.

Estas zonas opositoras, fronterizas con Turquía, se encuentran más cerca del epicentro, por lo que hay menor capacidad de coordinar el recuento, al no haber una única autoridad gubernamental a cargo de las operaciones de rescate.

Siete días de luto

El primer gran terremoto se registró a la 4.17 horas (01.17 GMT) y tuvo una magnitud de 7,7 de magnitud, según el servicio de emergencias turco Afad, con epicentro en Pazarcik en la provincia turca de Kahramanmaras.

Posteriormente se produjeron hasta 145 temblores más, uno de ellos de magnitud 7,6 a las 10.24 GMT

“Debido a que continúan las labores de desescombro en muchos edificios de la zona del terremoto, no sabemos a cuánto ascenderá el número de muertos y heridos”, declaró el presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, esta mañana.

Declaró siete días de luto nacional en todo el país.

