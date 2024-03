Incendio en histórico estudio de cine al sur de El Cairo dejó al menos 14 heridos

#BREAKING #EGYPT #CAIRO



EGYPT :#VIDEO MASSIVE FIRE AT HISTORIC AL AHRAM CINEMA STUDIOS IN CAIRO



Al-Ahram was built in 1944. They were oldest film studios in entire Arab world.

Fire spread to 3 residential buildings.#Ultimahora #Caire #AlAhram #Fire #Incendio #Incendie pic.twitter.com/6pXvBZ1p8D