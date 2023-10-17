  1. Vanguardia
Jordania cancela la cumbre con Biden tras el bombardeo contra hospital en Gaza

El anuncio lo hizo el ministro de Exteriores jordano, Ayman Safadi.

Ayman Safadi, ministro de Exteriores de Jordania. // EFE.

    EFE / VANGUARDIA

El ministro de Exteriores jordano, Ayman Safadi, anunció que Jordania decidió no acoger la cumbre cuatripartita que estaba prevista para este miércoles, en Amán con la participación del presidente estadounidense, Joe Biden, tras el ataque contra un hospital en Gaza con al menos 500 muertos.

El ministro hizo estas declaraciones a la televisión estatal jordana Al Mamlaka después de que el país árabe declarara tres días de luto por el bombardeo contra el hospital Al Ahli en Gaza.

“Si se celebra esta cumbre, queremos que produzca una solución que no sea otra que detener la guerra, respetar la humanidad de los palestinos y entregarles la ayuda que merecen”, aseveró, y añadió que esta guerra está “empujando a la región al abismo”.

Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2023.- People stand in front of fire that erupted outside the security gate, during clashes between protesters and security forces outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
El portavoz del Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores egipcio, Ahmed Abu Zeid, confirmó que se cancelaba la cumbre en un comunicado.

Poco antes de la cancelación, el presidente palestino anunció que no iba a participar en la cumbre.

En medio de la contienda, el presidente estadounidense está previsto que visite este miércoles Israel, donde se reunirá con el primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu.

En la agenda del encuentro de Biden con los principales mediadores árabes en la guerra en la Franja de Gaza -Egipto, Jordania y la Autoridad Nacional Palestina-, constaba la búsqueda de vías para llevar ayuda humanitaria al enclave palestino, lograr la salida de los extranjeros allí bloqueados y contener la escalada del conflicto.

Un bombardeo sobre un hospital en el centro de Gaza causó este martes al menos 500 muertos, mientras siguen los ataques aéreos sobre la Franja y muchos civiles se refugian en los centros sanitarios para protegerse de las bombas, denunció el movimiento islamista Hamás, que controla el enclave palestino.

El Ejército israelí dijo que la explosión en el hospital se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes por milicianos del grupo Yihad Islámica Palestina (YIP) hacia Israel.

Se trata del ataque con mayor número de víctimas mortales cometido hasta ahora, desde que el pasado 7 de octubre estalló la guerra entre las milicias palestinas de Gaza e Israel, que se ha saldado con más de 3.000 muertos en Gaza y 1.400 fallecidos en territorio israelí.

