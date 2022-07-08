  1. Vanguardia
viernes 08 de julio de 2022 - 7:28 AM

La UE, conmocionada por el "brutal" asesinato de Shinzo Abe

Los presidentes de las instituciones de la Unión Europea (UE) expresaron este viernes su "conmoción" y "tristeza" por el "brutal" asesinato del ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe, quien falleció hoy tras ser tiroteado durante un acto de campaña electoral.
    (KIMIMASA MAYAMA / EFE)

"Este brutal y cobarde asesinato de Shinzo Abe conmociona al mundo entero", escribió en Twitter la presidenta de la Comisión Europa, Ursula von der Leyen, quien poco antes había deseado "fuerza" al mandatario tras conocer que había sido herido gravemente en el atentado.

Von der Leyen lamentó la pérdida de "una maravillosa persona, gran demócrata y campeón del orden mundial multilateral" y expresó sus condolencias a familia, amigos y el pueblo japonés.

"Entristecida y conmocionada por el asesinato del ex primer ministro japonés Shinzo Abe durante un evento político en Nara", dijo en la misma red social la presidenta del Parlamento Europeo, Roberta Metsola, quien expresó también sus condolencias por el fallecimiento y el apoyo de la Eurocámara al pueblo japonés "durante este oscuro momento".

La misma vía utilizó el presidente del Consejo Europeo, Charles Michel, para "lamentar profundamente" el fallecimiento del exmandatario y expresar su incomprensión y condolencias por lo sucedido.

"Nunca entenderé el brutal asesinato de este gran hombre. Japón, los europeos lloran contigo", escribió.

El exprimer ministro nipón, de 67 años, murió este viernes después de que un individuo le disparase durante un acto electoral en Nara, en el oeste de Japón.

Abe fue víctima de varios disparos en plena calle mientras pronunciaba un discurso antes de los comicios parlamentarios que se celebran este domingo en Japón, y su partido informó de su fallecimiento tras anunciar previamente los médicos a cargo que había sufrido una parada cardiorrespiratoria.

Como presunto autor del atentado se ha detenido a Yamagami Tetsuya, un hombre desempleado de 41 años y exmiembro de las Fuerzas Marítimas de Autodefensa (Ejército nipón).

Tras convertirse en el primer ministro nipón más longevo en el cargo y abandonar el poder en 2020, Shinzo Abe seguía siendo el político más influyente del país y había sido mentor del actual primer ministro, Fumkio Kishida, quien ha mantenido los principales pilares de la estrategia política de su predecesor desde que llegó al poder en octubre del año pasado.

