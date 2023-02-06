Las devastadoras imágenes de los terremotos que enlutan a Turquía

Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH



Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES



Aleppo (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows damage following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Aleppo, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES



Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A rescuer locates a person in the rubble of a building following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in north the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH ATTENTION: GRAPHIC CONTENT



Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers search the rubble of a building for survivors following an earthquake in Idlib province, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH



Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after a powerful earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. 284 people were confirmed dead and more than 2,000 have been injured in Turkey, Turkish vice president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/DENIZ TEKIN



Diyarbakir (Turkey), 06/02/2023.- Emergency personnel search for victims at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Diyarbakir, southeast of Turkey, 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border. The earthquake caused buildings to collapse and sent shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 912 people were confirmed dead and more than 5,000 have been injured in Turkey, the Turkish president said. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/REFIK TEKIN



