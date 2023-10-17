  1. Vanguardia
Médicos Sin Fronteras: "Estamos horrorizados por el bombardeo al hospital Ahli de Gaza"

Muchas víctimas se encontraban en el patio del hospital, donde habían buscado refugio de las bombas, tras abandonar sus casas al advertir Israel que iba a bombardear la ciudad.
La ONG internacional Médicos Sin Fronteras (MSF) se declaró "horrorizada" por el bombardeo del hospital Ahli en la ciudad de Gaza, que acogía a gazatíes desplazados de otros barrios, además de atender a pacientes.

"Estábamos operando en el hospital, hubo una fuerte explosión y el techo cayó sobre el quirófano. Esto es una masacre", afirma el doctor Ghassan Abu Sittah, médico de MSF en Gaza, en un comunicado distribuido por la organización humanitaria.

"Nada justifica este espantoso ataque contra un hospital y sus numerosos pacientes y trabajadores sanitarios, así como contra las personas que buscaban refugio allí. Los hospitales no son un objetivo. Este derramamiento de sangre debe terminar. Ya basta", dice el comunicado de MSF.

El bombardeo del hospital Al Ahli en la ciudad de Gaza ocurrido al anochecer de este martes ha causado al menos 500 víctimas, según han confirmado a EFE fuentes del Ministerio de Sanidad de la Franja, controlada por el grupo islamista Hamás.

Muchas víctimas se encontraban en el patio del hospital, donde habían buscado refugio de las bombas, tras abandonar sus casas al advertir Israel que iba a bombardear la ciudad, exigiendo a los habitantes evacuar todo el norte de la Franja.

Las autoridades palestinas, tanto de Gaza como de Cisjordania, han responsabilizado de la catástrofe a Israel, que lleva 11 días bombardeando toda la Franja, con un balance al mediodía de hoy de 3.000 muertos, mientras que las Fuerzas Armadas israelíes han rechazado su implicación y aseguran que la explosión se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes del grupo armado Yihad Islámica Palestina hacia Israel.

El hospital Al Ahli pertenece a la Iglesia Anglicana y según informó ayer un medio digital del esta institución eclesiástica, el centro de salud ya sufrió el sábado pasado el impacto de un proyectil israelí, que destruyó dos habitaciones en la planta superior y causó heridas a cuatro trabajadores.

