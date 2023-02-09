  1. Vanguardia
Milagro entre los escombros: Rescatan a dos niños 84 horas después del terremoto en Turquía

Los equipos de rescate han liberado de los escombros a dos hermanos, de cinco y once años, que llevaban 84 horas atrapados entre las ruinas de un edificio en el sureste de Turquía.
Ambos menores han sido hospitalizados y se les están sometiendo a pruebas médicas, según informó el jueves la cadena NTV.

Los equipos de rescate de la provincia de Kahramanmaras escucharon primero voces y luego concentraron sus esfuerzos en el edificio derrumbado bajo el que estaban sepultados los hermanos.

En Hatay otras tres personas fueron rescatadas con vida tras 84 horas bajo los escombros, según informó la agencia de noticias estatal Anadolu.

Entre los salvados se encontraban dos menores, Mahir, un niño de doce años y Hilal, una niña de ocho, que sobrevivieron bajo los escombros más de 80 horas.

La madre estaba con ellos y se le oyó decir que primero liberaran a sus hijos. No hay noticias de si la madre ha sido rescatada o no.

Los rescatistas están esforzándose al máximo en estos momentos porque los expertos advierten que después de 72 horas comienzan a perderse las esperanzas de encontrar a más supervivientes.

Los terremotos del lunes han dejado hasta ahora casi 19.400 muertos, de ellos 16.170 se han contabilizado en Turquía y 3.192 en Siria.

