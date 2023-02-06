  1. Vanguardia
Nueva réplica de 7,7 sacudió a Turquía: Ya se contabilizan más de 1.400 muertos

Una réplica de 7,7 sacudió este lunes el sur de Turquía y el Norte de Siria. Este sismo se dio horas después del primer terremoto de esa misma magnitud. La cifra de fallecidos asciende a 1.400 y la de heridos a 5.000.
Turquía registró este lunes una réplica del terremoto que sacudió al país en horas de la noche del pasado domingo. El sismo de hoy fue de 7.7 y ya se contabilizan más de 1.400 muertos entre ese país y Siria.

Según cifras oficiales entregadas por las autoridades, hasta el momento se han contabilizado 1.400 personas sin vida mientras que otras 5.000 han resultado heridas.

La crítica situación que se ha registrado desde el pasado domingo, cuando se registró el primer movimiento telúrico en en Pazarcik, provincia de Kahramanmaras, ha cobrado la vida de cientos de muertos mientras que decenas de viviendas se han visto perjudicadas.

Tras conocerse la emergencia, el gobierno de España, en cabeza de Pedro Sánchez, anunció que enviará a Turquía y a Siria equipos de rescate y de búsqueda.

Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
Terremoto en Turquía, el peor registrado en el país en lo que va de siglo
Video | Al menos 1.400 muertos por el terremoto: 912 en Turquía y 473 en Siria

Entre tanto, el expresidente de Bolivia, Evo Morales, expresó sus condolencias ante la emergencia en Turquía y Siria.

"Nuestra solidaridad con el gobierno y hermano pueblo de #Turquia, país hermano con el que iniciamos relaciones diplomáticas, en esta difícil prueba del terremoto que también afecta a #Siria. Acompañamos los esfuerzos para encontrar a los desaparecidos y ayudar a los damnificados", afirmó el expresidente.

