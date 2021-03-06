  1. Vanguardia
Papa Francisco en Iraq: “Era un deber viajar a esta tierra martirizada”

Francisco afirmó que “el odio, la violencia y el derramamiento de sangre” son “incompatibles” con las religiones, en su primer día en Iraq, país al que llegó ayer para una visita de tres días.
  A su llegada a la catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Salvación de Bagdad, los cristianos recibieron al pontífice con cantos y coros y se acercaron a saludarle, con distancia de seguridad, en el interior, donde le esperaban unos 100 religiosos. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
    A su llegada a la catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Salvación de Bagdad, los cristianos recibieron al pontífice con cantos y coros y se acercaron a saludarle, con distancia de seguridad, en el interior, donde le esperaban unos 100 religiosos. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
El papa llegó ayer a Iraq para una visita de tres días porque era “su deber” viajar “a esta tierra martirizada”, según confesó durante el vuelo, mientras que en su primer discurso en tierras iraquíes pidió el compromiso de la comunidad internacional para llevar la paz a este país y a todo Oriente Medio.

En su viaje más difícil y arriesgado, Francisco usó un vehículo blindado para trasladarse a los lugares de los actos, algo que no había hecho en otras visitas, cuando suele elegir un simple utilitario, pero aquí, debido a los últimos lanzamientos de misiles y atentados, se tomó esta decisión.

El primer acto del pontífice, tras 15 meses sin viajar por la pandemia, fue un encuentro en privado durante media hora con el presidente del país, el kurdo Barham Saleh, que le recibió a la puerta del palacio presidencial con todos los honores. Saleh había viajado en dos ocasiones al Vaticano para convencerlo de que realizara este viaje.

Después, en el discurso a las autoridades, Francisco pidió el compromiso de la comunidad internacional para llevar la paz a Iraq y todo Oriente Medio, “pero sin imponer intereses políticos e ideológicos”.

En un país que ha vivido los últimos 20 años en guerra, clamó para que finalmente “callen las armas, que se evite su proliferación, aquí y en todas partes. Que cesen los intereses particulares, esos intereses externos que son indiferentes a la población local”.

“No más violencia, extremismos, facciones, intolerancias”, agregó.

Destacó entonces que “la comunidad internacional tiene un rol decisivo que desempeñar en la promoción de la paz en esta tierra y en todo Oriente Medio” y citó “el largo conflicto en la vecina nación de Siria, de cuyo inicio se cumplen en estos días ya 10 años”.

$!Papa Francisco en Iraq: “Era un deber viajar a esta tierra martirizada”

El pontífice esperó “que las naciones no retiren del pueblo iraquí la mano extendida de la amistad y del compromiso constructivo, sino que sigan trabajando con espíritu de responsabilidad común con las autoridades locales, sin imponer intereses políticos e ideológicos”.

No usar a dios en terrorismo

Ante el terror del extremismo islámico que se ha vivido en el país, el papa recordó que “la religión, por su naturaleza, debe estar al servicio de la paz y la fraternidad” y que “el nombre de Dios no puede ser usado para justificar actos de homicidio, exilio, terrorismo y opresión” .

Francisco pudo ver lo que en 2010 causó el terror de Al Qaeda al visitar la catedral de Nuestra Señora de la Salvación de Bagdad, donde murieron asesinadas 57 personas, 48 de ellos cristianos, en un ataque. Algunos trozos de cristal recuerdan los lugares donde fueron encontrados los restos de los cuerpos.

$!Papa Francisco en Iraq: “Era un deber viajar a esta tierra martirizada”
