domingo 13 de noviembre de 2022 - 12:00 AM

Grandes potencias reducirán emisiones de combustibles fósiles

La Unión Europea, Estados Unidos, Japón, Canadá, Noruega, Singapur y el Reino Unido firmaron una Declaración Conjunta de Importadores y Exportadores de Energía sobre la reducción de las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero procedentes de combustibles fósiles.
Los firmantes del pacto, rubricado en el margen de la Cumbre del Clima COP27, en Egipto, se comprometierona tomar “medidas inmediatas” para reducir las emisiones de gases de efecto invernadero asociadas a la producción y el consumo de energía fósil.

“Cada fracción de grado cuenta en nuestra lucha por preservar nuestro planeta para las generaciones futuras. Trabajando juntos para hacer frente al metano, podemos reducir el calentamiento en 0,1 °C para mediados de siglo”, afirmó la presidenta de la Comisión Europea, Ursula von der Leyen, en un comunicado.

Los firmantes se comprometen a trabajar por la creación de un mercado internacional de energía fósil que minimice las emisiones de metano y CO2 en toda la cadena de valor en la mayor medida posible, al tiempo que trabajarán para reducir progresivamente el consumo de combustibles fósiles.

La reducción de las emisiones de metano y otros gases de efecto invernadero del sector de la energía fósil también mejora la seguridad energética al reducir la quema, el venteo y las fugas evitables que desperdician el gas natural, destacó el vicepresidente del Ejecutivo comunitario responsable del Pacto Verde Europeo, Frans Timmermans.

Y es que, según el político neerlandés, “el sector de la energía ofrece un gran potencial para obtener resultados rápidos mediante la detección y reparación rápida de las fugas y la limitación del venteo y la combustión en antorcha”.

La Comisión añadió que las medidas mejorarán la salud de los ciudadanos al eliminar el carbono negro y otros contaminantes atmosféricos asociados.

Este pacto es una continuación del lanzamiento del Compromiso Mundial sobre el Metano en la COP26, para reducir las emisiones de metano en al menos un 30% respecto a los niveles de 2020 para 2030.

“La UE y los Estados Unidos lanzaron el Compromiso Mundial sobre el Metano en la COP26 del año pasado y más de 100 socios se han unido a nosotros. Ahora tenemos que seguir adelante y conseguir estas reducciones, y necesitamos que se unan a nosotros más emisores importantes”, instó Timmermans.

La comisaria de Energía, Kadri Simson, recordó que la UE ya ha propuesto legislación para reducir las emisiones nocivas de metano en el sector energético y dijo que espera trabajar con los socios internacionales para “intensificar esfuerzos”.

