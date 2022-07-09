  1. Vanguardia
“Que las mujeres brillen”, política de género del exprimer ministro Shinzo Abe

A través de su política de Womenomics buscaba que para 2020, en 30% de las posiciones de liderazgo estuvieran mujeres.
Caminar dos pasos tras el hombre, no expresar opiniones, ser una madre ejemplar. Esas parecían ser las instrucciones implícitas que las mujeres en Japón debían seguir guiadas por los conceptos de “daikokubashira”, ó el hombre como el encargado de traer el pan al hogar, y de “ryosai kenbo”, la “buena esposa y madre sabia”. Sin embargo, fue el ex primer ministro de Japón Shinzo Abe quien planteó de manera clara y a viva voz que buscaría que “las mujeres brillen” a través de una política que las pondría como un pilar importante del crecimiento económico del País del Sol Naciente.

Fue así como en septiembre de 2013, en el marco de la Asamblea General de las Naciones Unidas, Abe mencionó por primera vez en un escenario internacional este objetivo, al que calificó “de la mayor urgencia”. Este mensaje sería reiterado en otro espacio internacional de relevancia, el Foro Económico Mundial de Davos, en enero de 2014, en el que aseguró que una participación igualitaria de la mujer en el campo de trabajo lograría un incremento del 16 por ciento en el PIB de Japón.

Abe planteó entonces el programa de recuperación económica Abenomics, que incluía reformas estructurales dentro de las cuales se incluyó a Womenomics. Su meta más contundente: lograr que para 2020 el 30 por ciento de las posiciones liderazgo fueran ocupadas por mujeres. Aunque dicha visión no se pudo cumplir y el actual gobierno ha definido nuevos objetivos, el ímpetu de su anuncio puso este tema en la mirada pública.

Patricia Cárdenas, la primera y única mujer que ha sido Embajadora de Colombia en Japón, aseguró que el ex primer ministro Shinzo Abe, “además de sus invaluables contribuciones a la estabilización de Japón en materia económica y política, y a su posicionamiento en el escenario internacional, realizó también grandes aportes en materia de asuntos de género, destacando y visibilizando el papel de la mujer en los diferentes ámbitos de la vida nacional, a través de su programa “womenomics”, lo que introdujo un gran cambio en la sociedad japonesa.”

La política de Womenomics no fue pionera, pero fue la más visible en el escenario nacional e internacional. En realidad, en la década de los 90, ya se habían gestado iniciativas para promover los asuntos de género en Japón, siendo un paso claro la promulgación de la “Ley Básica para una Sociedad con Igualdad de Género”, en junio de 1999. Sin embargo, Abe llevó su visión a un punto de mayor visibilidad gracias a estrategias de posicionamiento como la realización anual del evento World Assembly for Women, WAW, que tuvo lugar en Tokio desde 2014 y que contó con réplicas en diversos lugares del mundo, que han incluido a México y Colombia en América Latina. WAW buscaba, a través de conferencias, compartir ideas y visiones para lograr que, efectivamente, las “mujeres brillen”.

Como explica Vania de la Vega Shiota, Presidente de la Asociación Mexicana de Ex becarios de Japón, AMEJ, “Womenomics partía de la idea de que incrementar el poder económico de las mujeres, sobre todo por medio de su participación en el mercado laboral, mejoraría la economía japonesa en su conjunto.

Sin lugar a dudas el legado de Abe incluye, de manera significativa, su trabajo en temas de empoderamiento económico de la mujer, cuyos críticos señalan que tal vez, centrar en lo económico la deuda de la sociedad japonesa con sus mujeres fue una visión parcial que definió también sus alcances históricos, pero moderados”.

Por su parte, Betsy Forero Montoya, profesora asociada de la Universidad de los Andes y Doctora en Estudios Japoneses de la Universidad de Tsukuba en Japón, concluye que “la contribución del ex primer ministro Abe sería la de reconocer en el discurso oficial, y por ello popularizar, la problemática de la inequidad de género de la sociedad japonesa. Su propuesta de encontrar en las mujeres japonesas una solución a la falta de mano de obra calificada ha sido vista con recelo desde perspectivas feministas, pues el objetivo no era abordar ni cuestionar la estructura social que ha sostenido las inequidades.

Sin embargo, en una sociedad en la que más que hablar de “equidad de género”, se ha promovido un concepto de “cooperación conjunta” entre hombres y mujeres que ha ignorado la marginalización del lugar de la mujer, nombrar una “brecha de género”, como lo hizo Abe Shinzo, se convierte en un paso hacia el movimiento de estructuras sociales, por el que debería ser recordado”.

Las metas del gobierno actual indican que se espera que para 2025 el 35 por ciento de los miembros de la Dieta sean mujeres, que el 30 por ciento llegue a rangos de dirección en las empresas y que al menos el 30 por ciento de los hombres se anime a tomar su derecho de licencia de paternidad.

Y aunque hay investigadores que han indicado que el Womenomics de Abe fue una idea reciclada de las políticas de los 90, y sin resultados tan destacados como se esperaba, lo cierto es que puso de nuevo el tema de género como una prioridad y que soñó con “una sociedad donde las mujeres brillen”.

