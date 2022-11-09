  1. Vanguardia
Selva amazónica: Conversación que EE.UU. y Venezuela deberían tener, según Petro

Desde un conversatorio que lideró en el Instituto de Estudios Políticos de París, el presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro, aseguró que salvar la selva amazónica es un tema positivo por el cual Estados Unidos y Venezuela deberían comenzar a conversar.
“Para salvar la selva amazónica tenemos que tener una contraparte, Estados Unidos y los gobiernos que tienen responsabilidad territorial sobre ella. Uno de ellos es Venezuela. Es una bonita oportunidad para que Estados Unidos y Venezuela hablen sobre algo positivo, que es salvar la selva amazónica”, expresó Petro durante el conversatorio.

El mandatario colombiano, en medio de su intervención, que tardó más de una hora con las preguntas que le hicieron diferentes estudiantes del encuentro, expresó que los eventos de la Conferencia de las Naciones Unidas sobre el Cambio Climático se están volviendo muy técnicos.

“Los presidentes que tienen países que son los que más contaminan la atmósfera en términos de emisiones de CO2 y que tienen las posibilidades de desencadenar los mecanismos financieros para adaptarlos o mitigarlos a escala global no asisten, no fueron, se ha convertido más en un escenario técnico. La COP ha pasado a ser una instancia tecnocrática”, expresó Petro.

El presidente se refirió particularmente a los presidentes de países como Estados Unidos y China, catalogándolos como unos de los que más producen emisiones de CO2, además habló sobre la desigualdad en términos de países contaminadores.

“La desigualdad social es una desigualdad de emisiones de CO2, son más ricos, emiten más CO2, somos más pobres, emitimos CO2 y todos sufrimos la consecuencia. Entonces la solución tendría que ver con que allá los ricos emitan menos CEO2, estaríamos hablando de igualdad, pero que habría que practicar”, expresó Petro.

Y reiteró: “Se pueden mantener los estándares de vida tal cual los conocemos hoy, simplemente que cambiamos el chip tecnológico en vez de consumir carbón, petróleo y gas, entonces vamos a usar energía nuclear, agua viento y sol y si no queremos la nuclear, agua viento y sol”.

Durante la intervención, al presidente también le preguntaron sobre las elecciones que se harán en Venezuela en el año 2024.

“Va a haber elecciones, en 2024 habrá elecciones en Venezuela, ¿Quién va a ganar? La gracia es que el pueblo venezolano se exprese libremente, ¿las negociaciones en México llevarán a eso? Mejor, hay que dar garantías, al que pierda hay que darle garantías”, expresó Petro.

Recientemente, el mandatario colombiano aseguró que estaría dispuesto a ser mediador en las conversaciones entre el Gobierno de Venezuela y la oposición de ese país que fueron suspendidas en México.

