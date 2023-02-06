  1. Vanguardia
Terremoto en Turquía, el peor registrado en el país en lo que va de siglo

El terremoto de magnitud 7,7 con epicentro en una zona del sureste de Turquía cercana a la frontera con Siria que ha causado hoy cerca de 1.400 muertos y de 7.000 heridos es el más grave registrado en Turquía en lo que va de siglo XXI.
    Hama (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- A handout photo made available by SANA shows rescue operations following the earthquake that affected Syria early morning, in the city of Hama, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/SANA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
El sismo más mortífero de los últimos 50 años, también de 7,4, se registró el 17 de agosto de 1999 con epicentro en Izmir, en el noroeste del país, y dejó unos 17.000 muertos, 500.000 personas sin hogar, 45.000 heridos y 15 millones de afectados.

El de esta madrugada es, además, el segundo terremoto más fuerte en 100 años, después del que sacudió Erzincan, en el este de Turquía, el 26 de diciembre de 1939, de 7,8. Aquel seísmo dejó más de 32.000 muertos y provocó un tsunami en el mar Negro, situado a unos 160 kilómetros del epicentro.

Hasta el seísmo de hoy, el último que había causado más de un centenar de muertos en Turquía se produjo el 30 de octubre de 2020, con 6,8 y epicentro en el mar Egeo, a 60 kilómetros al sur de la ciudad de Esmirna. En total murieron 115 personas y más de un millar resultaron heridas en Turquía y otras dos perecieron en la isla griega de Samos.

Idlib (Syrian Arab Republic), 06/02/2023.- Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Armanaz town, Idlib Governorate, Syria 06 February 2023. According to the US Geological Service, an earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.8 struck southern Turkey close to the Syrian border, causing buildings to collapse and sending shockwaves over northwest Syria, Cyprus, and Lebanon. At least 221 people were killed and 419 injured in northwest Syria, with hundreds remaining trapped under the rubble, according to the White Helmets group, the Syria Civil Defence operating in the area. (Terremoto/sismo, Chipre, Líbano, Siria, Turquía) EFE/EPA/YAHYA NEMAH( YAHYA NEMAH / EFE)
Durante los últimos 50 años no hay precedentes en Siria de un terremoto que haya causado tantas víctimas y daños como el registrado hoy.

Esta es la relación de los terremotos más graves sufridos por Turquía en los últimos 50 años, que causaron más de un millar de muertos.

6 septiembre 1975.- Mueren 3.000 personas tras un terremoto de 6,8 ocurrido en Lice, en Anatolia (Turquía).

24 noviembre 1976.- Más de 4.000 muertos en un terremoto de 7,6 en la provincia de Van, próxima a la frontera con Irán, que provocó los mayores daños en Caldiran y Muradiye.

30 octubre 1983.- Un terremoto de 7,1 deja más de 1.300 muertos en Erzurum, en Anatolia oriental.

17 agosto 1999.- Un seísmo de 7,4 con epicentro en Izmir, en el noroeste de Turquía, que también se siente en Estambul, deja unos 17.000 muertos, 500.000 personas sin hogar, 45.000 heridos y 15 millones de afectados.

12 noviembre 1999.- Un terremoto de 7,2 con epicentro en Duzce, en el noroeste del país, causa alrededor de 900 muertos y casi 5.000 heridos. Las poblaciones más afectadas fueron Bolu, la capital provincial, Kaynasli y Duzce.

