$!Víctimas del ataque supremacista en Nueva Zelanda se enfrentan a su autor

Jolo (Philippines), 24/08/2020.- Soldiers carry their wounded comrade after an explosion in the town of Jolo, Sulu province, Philippines, 24 August 2020. According to reports, at least nine people were killed and 40 others injured in twin blasts in the volatile island of Sulu. Initial police investigation disclosed, before the explosion happend, a motorcycle was left by an unidentified rider rigged with an improvised explosive device (IED) near the military truck parked in front of the restaurant. (Filipinas) EFE/EPA/STR BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE ( )