lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 5:54 AM

Video | Al menos 1.400 muertos por el terremoto: 912 en Turquía y 473 en Siria

Un fuerte terremoto de 7,7 cuyo epicentro se dio en Turquía y se extendió en otras regiones, ha dejado hasta el momento más de 1.400 muertos entre ese país y Siria.
Una crítica situación atraviesa Turquía luego de un fuerte terremoto que se registró en la noche del pasado domingo, 5 de febrero, y el cual ya contabiliza más de mil muertos.

Según cifras oficiales entregadas por las autoridades, hasta el momento se han contabilizado 1.400 personas sin vida mientras que otras 5.000 han resultado heridas.

"Es el segundo terremoto más fuerte desde el de Erzincan de 1939. Según las últimas evaluaciones es de 7,7. Hay graves daños también en las zonas vecinas de Siria", dijo el presidente turco,Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Adicionalmente señaló señaló que se habían registrado derrumbes o daños graves en más de 2.800 viviendas y que se había conseguido rescatar con vida a 2.470 personas de los escombros.

El epicentro se registró en Pazarcik, provincia de Kahramanmaras, según el servicio de emergencias turco Afad, aunque el observatorio sísmico de Kandilli lo ubica en Sofalici, en la provincia vecina de Gaziantep, unos 40 kilómetros más al sur.

Tras conocerse la emergencia, el gobierno de España, en cabeza de Pedro Sánchez, anunció que enviará a Turquía y a Siria equipos de rescate y de búsqueda.

Entre tanto, el presidente de Ucrania, Volodímir Zelenski, expresó sus condolencias al presidente turco, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, por el devastador terremoto.

