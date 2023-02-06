  1. Vanguardia
Video: Periodista turco fue sorprendido por réplica del terremoto en plena transmisión

El epicentro del terremoto fue localizado en la ciudad de Pazarcik, en la provincia turca de Kahramanmaras. Desde entonces se registraron decenas de réplicas, la más fuerte, de magnitud 6,6. La que se registó en el video del periodista turco.

En video quedó registrado el momento, en el que un periodista turco es sorprendido por una réplica del terremoto en Turquía. Las impactantes imágenes muestran cómo en medio de una transmisión en vivo la cámara se empieza a mover bruscamente y la actitud del profesional se torna nerviosa.

A pesar del susto, tanto el comunicador, como el videógrafo, mantienen su reporte, sin embargo, los brigadistas que realizaban labores de rescate en el lugar empiezan a correr, al parecer, por miedo a los múltiples derrumbes que se han presentado en la zona.

Cabe recordar que en terremoto de magnitud 7,7 sacudió a las 01.17 GMT de este lunes varias provincias del sureste de Turquía y del noroeste de Siria.

