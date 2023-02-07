  1. Vanguardia
Video: Rescatan entre los escombros a niños de 3 y 8 años en Turquía

Hatay, Turquía, vivió un momento catalogado como milagro. 24 horas después del primer devastador terremoto, de los escombros de la ciudad fueron rescatados dos niños. Las imágenes impactan al mundo.

Más de 8.000 personas han podido ser rescatadas con vida de entre los restos de los miles de edificios que colapsaron ayer lunes debido a dos fuertes terremotos en el sureste de Turquía, y que han dejado 3.419 muertos y más de 20.500 heridos en ese país, según informó hoy el Gobierno.

Aparte de los devastadores terremotos de magnitud 7,7 y 7,6, se han registrado otros 312 temblores, algunos de ellos de más de 6, informó el vicepresidente de Turquía, Fuat Oktay.

