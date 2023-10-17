  1. Vanguardia
Videos: Reportan desmanes en manifestantes pro Palestina en distintas ciudades del mundo

En los videos se observa cómo un grupo de manifestantes ingresa a la fuerza a las instalaciones del Consulado de Israel en Estambul. Ya hay reportes de ataques, desmanes y daños en ciudades de Líbano, Turquía y Jordania, entre otros.
  • Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2023.- People stand in front of fire that erupted outside the security gate, during clashes between protesters and security forces outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
    (ABBAS SALMAN / EFE)
  • Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2023.- Protesters chant slogans outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
    (ABBAS SALMAN / EFE)
  • Beirut (Lebanon), 18/10/2023.- People stand in front of fire that erupted outside the security gate, during clashes between protesters and security forces outside the US embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Líbano) EFE/EPA/ABBAS SALMAN
    (ABBAS SALMAN / EFE)
  • Tehran (Iran(islamic Republic Of)), 17/10/2023.- Iranian students write anti-Israel and France sentences on the wall of the French embassy as hundreds of Pro-Palestine supporters gathered to show their solidarity with Gaza people in front of the French embassy after Gaza hospital strike, in Tehran, Iran, early 18 October 2023. The protest erupted hours after Hamas-led authorities in Gaza said hundreds of people have been killed in an Israeli strike on a hospital in Gaza on 17 October. According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed rocket launch that hit the hospital. (Protestas, Francia, Teherán) EFE/EPA/ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH
    (ABEDIN TAHERKENAREH / EFE)
  • Así fue la manifestación pro-Palestina en Estambul, Turquía, el pasado 14 de octubre. Se mantienen las protestas en esta ciudad. Foto: @AlertaMundial2 / VANGUARDIA
En las últimas horas de este martes, una masiva manifestación en las calles de Estambul como muestra del apoyo al pueblo palestino se agudizó luego que cientos de personas entraran a la fuerza al Consulado de Israel en esta ciudad de Turquía.

Decenas de videos han sido compartidos a través de la red social X, antes Twitter, en los que observan a los manifestantes con banderas, arengas y pólvora en el cielo. Posteriormente, un grupo de personas rompieron una barricada policial e ingresaron a las instalaciones del Consulado.

Horas atrás, el presidente de Turquía, el islamista conservador Recep Tayyip Erdogan, condenó este martes el ataque contra un hospital de Gaza, que dejó cientos de muertos, y aseguró que Israel carece de valores humanos básicos.

"Atacar un hospital con mujeres, niños y civiles inocentes es el último ejemplo de los ataques de Israel carentes de los valores humanos más básicos", dijo el mandatario turco en la red social X (antes Twitter).

EFE / VANGUARDIA
EFE / VANGUARDIA
"Invito a toda la humanidad a actuar para detener esta brutalidad sin precedentes en Gaza", agregó Erdogan, cuyo país tiene relaciones diplomáticas con Israel.

El Ejército israelí aseguró poco más tarde que la explosión en el hospital bautista Al-Ahli Arabi de Gaza se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes por milicianos del grupo Yihad Islámica Palestina (YIP) hacia Israel.

Mientras, miles de manifestantes se concentraron hoy enfrente del consulado general de Israel en Estambul para expresar su repudio al ataque contra el hospital en Gaza, informaron las emisoras de noticias locales.

Ante el peligro de posibles atentados terroristas o ataque individuales, el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional de Israel instó hoy a los ciudadanos israelíes a abandonar Turquía lo antes posible.

