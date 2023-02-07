  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Palabras inútiles

Ernesto Rueda Suárez

Desde finales de l II Guerra Mundial ya se trabajaba para conseguir una legislación universal para condenar y castigar los crímenes atroces —no solo de esta guerra— de la contienda, en este caso los de la potencia perdedora, puesto que se asume que los ganadores no los cometen. El “crimen sin nombre”, del que hablara Churchill, comenzó a denominarse “Genocidio”, y fue elevado y reconocido por la jurisdicción universal en 1945, gracias al gigantesco trabajo y lucha del jurista polaco Rafaël Lenkin. La definición de Lenkin ha tenido algunas variantes que lo han enriquecido , pero la esencia se mantiene. El punto de partida fueron los crímenes nazis, pero visto en retrospectiva, la historia de la humanidad está plagada de “crímenes sin nombre”. Hoy día existen muchos conflictos en los que se cometen como “algo normal”, y lo peor, sin que el mundo se de apenas cuenta. Nos preocupa ahora Ucrania porque es una amenaza global no solo para Europa, que ya todos pagamos de alguna manera, a veces silenciosa.

Tuvo que crearse el tipo penal “genocidio” para juzgar los crímenes del Tercer Reich o los de Japón, pero expertos como Philippe Sands dicen que es insuficiente para juzgar y condenar a Putin, y que deben crearse nuevos tipos penales como “crimen de agresión”, “guerra ilegal” y “crímenes contra la paz” , y los correspondientes tribunales. Parece incomprensible, pero así es. La CIDH acaba de condenar al Estado colombiano por el exterminio —y otros hechos colaterales— de la UP. Dicen que el texto no usa el concepto “genocidio”, pero si otro tan grave como “crímenes contra la humanidad”. Como no cabe dentro de la conceptualización actual, algunos piensan que debería crearse el tipo “genocidio político”, y su correspondiente tribunal, y sobre todo, que puedan darse nombres y apellidos, y no solo la categoría abstracta de “”Estado”; entre otra cosas, para evitar el espectáculo del “haraquiri” que se apresta a cumplir el presidente Petro. Y para colmo nos dicen que todos somos culpables porque no hicimos nada para evitarlo, como una especie de pecado original político, que sirve para encubrir a los verdaderos culpables.

eruedas41@gmail.com

Ernesto Rueda Suarez
