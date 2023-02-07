  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

Guerra a la guerra

Libardo León Guarín
lileguar@gmail.com

Que no es lo mismo que predicar la armonía permanente, ni la democracia entendida sin la controversia; es el rechazo contundente a la confrontación armada, porque harta historia ha pasado por este pícaro mundo para que no hayamos aprendido a dirimir conflictos sin bala de por medio. Soñar no cuesta nada y los sueños, sueños son no solo en el soliloquio de Calderón (1.635). Dos episodios vigentes parecen contradecir este deseo; no se trata de alcanzar el paraíso unanimista que algunos proponen como salida a la guerra, sino continuar con el mudo controversial resolviendo problemas, tan inherentes las sociedades humanas.

Alemania, para su propia vergüenza, con dos guerras mundiales encima en un solo siglo –en la Primera (1.914-1.918) se habla de unos 30 millones de víctimas humanas y en la Segunda de unas 60 millones del Eje como de los Aliados, acaba de aprobar el envío de tanques de guerra a lo que los medios continúan llaman o la guerra Rusia-Ukrania cuando en realidad es Rusia-OTAN en un país escogido como trompo de poner, donde los ukranianos ponen las víctimas, el horror y el arrasamiento y los nuevos-viejos aliados las armas. Así iniciaron la Segunda Guerra; tanto acoso, noticias falsas y presiones para que otros países se sumen al conflicto en “defensa la democracia”, terminan acrecentando el conflicto que bien pudo ser solo un problema entre países. A esa guerra, donde los más felices son los vendedores de armas hay que hacerle la guerra, recordándole a quienes están detrás de la OTAN, que América Latina no está interesada en meterle más fuego porque harto tenemos por hacer; lo ha dicho Lula al canciller alemán Olaf Scholz; pero no faltarán chantajes para meternos en guerras ajenas.

La guerra en Colombia, con intervalos, ha sido una constante. El registro unificado de víctimas habla de 9 millones aproximadamente desde 1.958; atrás quedarían las de “la violencia” (1.928-1.958) y todas las guerras civiles. Seguramente por esto prefieren el eufenismo “conflicto armado interno” y se acude a proclamar la “paz total”, para no seguir solucionando conflictos sociales con bala es lo que viene. Atrevida neta la del gobierno; otros preferirían el olvido y contar la historia tergiversándola, como se ha pretendido. Tomar decisiones, dicen los administradores, es tocar intereses; lo otro es el continuismo, los gobiernos paquidérmicos que pretenden quedar bien con todo el mundo.

Autor
Libardo León Guarín
Vanguardia Liberal no responde por los puntos de vista que allí se expresen.
