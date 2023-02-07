  1. Vanguardia
  2. Opinión
  3. Columnistas
  4. Luis Fernando Rueda
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 12:00 AM

A propósito del Día del Periodista

Image
Columna de
Luis Fernando Rueda
@lurueviv

Nairo Quintana vuelve a sonreír y les anuncia a sus fans el nuevo contrato que firmó.

Una marca bastante reconocida a nivel mundial ha decidido confiar en la palabra del colombiano”. Si el desprevenido lector se queda con el titular y el enunciado principal seguramente celebrará que, por fin, el campeón boyacense encontró un equipo que lo pondrá de nuevo en las grandes carreras europeas.

Pero no fue así. Este ejemplo es una de las distorsiones recurrentes que padece el periodismo de hoy. El desarrollo de la noticia revela que Quintana cambió de marca de bicicleta, hecho que si bien no es mentira, se aprovecha de un tema de inmenso interés para la opinión pública con el fin de generar mayor ‘enganche’ y, de paso, impulsar a que se abra el enlace para sumar más ‘clics’.

La desaforada competencia por llamar la atención de los consumidores de información, además de los titulares tendenciosos y amañados, pasa por el recurrente numeral o hashtag, una herramienta que permite ordenar las temáticas que se plantean en redes sociales, que si bien le dan ‘voz’ a las audiencias, es otra manera de alimentar el ego y atraer tráfico en la web.

El Ministerio de la Verdad

Y en esa busca del ‘eslabón perdido’ está la incursión de los medios a ese pasatiempo que es TikTok. “Las redacciones de todo el mundo quieren aprovechar TikTok, la red social más popular del mundo, que inició como una plataforma de la generación Z de contendio light, bailes de moda y videos virales, pero ahora es la más utilizada en el mundo y donde las personas pasan más tiempo”, advierte el portal ijnet.org al hacer alusión a un informe del Instituto Reuters para el estudio del periodismo en 2022.

Trivializar las noticias para atrapar a los más jóvenes. El periodismo como debe ser, el del rigor, la profundidad y el largo aliento, ahora en una versión entretenida de un minuto. ¿Estamos de verdad formando una sociedad mejor informada? Un inmenso reto justo ahora que apareció el cuarto jinete del apocalipsis, según como lo queramos ver: un nuevo modelo de lenguaje bautizado ChatGPT. Desafiante.

Autor
Luis Fernando Rueda
Este artículo obedece a la opinión del columnista. Vanguardia Liberal no responde por los puntos de vista que allí se expresen.
Otras columnas
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad