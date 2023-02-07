  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023

Metro 2035

Simon Gaviria

Los lineamientos originales del metro de Bogotá pactados entre el gobierno Santos y el alcalde Petro dieron los insumos técnicos para estructurar la financiación del proyecto. De manera consecutiva: el alcalde Peñalosa, el presidente Duque, y la alcaldesa López fueron imprimiendo su visión sobre su alcance. Ahora el presidente Petro trata de enrutar el proyecto hacia su visión original, pero el proyecto ya está en marcha. Si no hay coordinación con la alcaldía y el contratista, el riesgo es que pierdan los bogotanos en su movilidad y los colombianos económicamente. Aun con el metro perfecto en 2035, siendo Bogotá la sexta ciudad del mundo que más pierde tiempo en trancones, 122 horas por persona, no hacer intervenciones de fondo por 12 años, sería un error.

De cinco propuestas que fueron evaluadas por Alcaldía y el Presidencia, dos fueron seleccionadas. La primera opción busca subterranizar de la calle 72 con Caracas hasta la calle 100 con autopista y la segunda desde la Primera de Mayo con carrera 50 hasta la calle 72 con Caracas. En esencia, la primera opción mantiene el actual proyecto, pero extiende el alcance con un tramo subterráneo. La segunda opción reemplaza parte del actual diseño volviendo al concepto subterráneo original. Por otro lado, el concesionario apoyó la segunda opción argumentando la importancia de ampliar el proyecto 3.9km que añadiría 20 mil pasajeros adicionales.

Para empezar, como estrategia de negociación contractual, entre menos se modifique mejor. Existe el riesgo que, en cualquier tipo de renegociación, el concesionario busque recuperar los cerca de $11 billones de mayores costos causados por la devaluación. La primera opción tiene el menor riesgo ya que se puede manejar como una adición. El reto financiero de los $12,3 billones de más, requiere que Bogotá aporte $4,1 billones, ya que la nación no puede financiar más del 70% del proyecto. También ese tramo de Unilago es donde la calidad del suelo limita las opciones de tunelización causando mayores gastos, tráfico, y tiempo.

La segunda opción es volver al proyecto original, pero es una opción más costosa. Como regla general con sinnúmero de asteriscos, si una opción férrea terrestre cuesta 1 peso, una opción elevada cuesta 2 pesos y un subterráneo cuesta 5 pesos. Con esta opción solo quedarían solo 10.6km de metro elevado, cuyo beneficio de movilidad significa una mayor capacidad carga. Algo que una de las ciudades más densas del mundo, Bogotá, sin duda necesita. Como en su momento existían limitantes financieras, al metro volverse elevado se habilitaba recursos para construir Transmilenio que alimentaba la demanda y disminuía el costo del pasaje.

Tormenta en Vivienda

Hay que abonarle a la alcaldesa su no disponibilidad de sacrificar los cables ni el tren de cercanías. Al mismo tiempo, decisiones de ella como no construir la Alo o APPs para mejorar la entrada/salida de la ciudad se ven menos sabias. Todo el ruido de amenazas, parece se resuelve con la chequera nacional asumiendo los gastos adicionales. La preocupación es que lo que parecía una impresionante bolsa adicional de $20 billones de la tributaria para cumplir el plan de gobierno, entre SOAT, subsidios y salarios, ya se está comiendo un tercio de la plata y solo vamos en febrero.

