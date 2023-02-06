  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 4:48 PM

Atlético Bucaramanga sorprende y es líder parcial en el comienzo de la Liga BetPlay 2023

De nueve puntos posibles, el conjunto ‘Leopardo’ lleva un total de siete

En Tribuna Deportiva de este lunes 06 de febrero, analizamos la victoria del Atlético Bucaramanga frente al Junior de Barranquilla y las nuevas incorporaciones del equipo; de igual forma, repasamos los últimos resultados del Campeonato Nacional de Ruta 2023.

