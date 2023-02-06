  1. Vanguardia
¿Por qué renunció Arturo Char al Senado de Colombia?

El senador de Cambio Radical, Arturo Char, presentó la carta de renuncia a su curul argumentando que se enfocará en su proceso judicial ante la Corte Suprema de Justicia, por el caso de la excongresista Aida Merlano.
El congresista de Cambio Radical, Arturo Char, radicó ante la Secretaría General del Senado su carta de renuncia, afirmando que estará más pendiente de su proceso judicial en la Corte Suprema de Justicia.

En la misiva dirigida al presidente del Congreso, Roy Barreras, el político del clan de la Costa afirmó que su renuncia obedece a las investigaciones que la Corte Suprema de Justicia ha adelantando en su contra por presunta corrupción electoral, en el caso de la excongresista Aida Merlano.

"Como es conocido por la opinión pública, desde hace más de cuatro años la Sala Especial de Instrucción de la Corte Suprema de Justicia abrió investigación en mi contra. El pasado mes de noviembre profirió una providencia de apertura forman de instrucción y me citó a indagatoria una vez ello ocurra, quedaré formalmente vinculado a ese proceso", manifestó el congresista en el documento.

Char dijo que esas circunstancias lo obligan a enfocarse en la defensa de "las falsas acusaciones, injurias y calumnias", que según él, lo han convertido en víctima junto a su familia. "Esta es la motivación que, con mucha tristeza, me lleva a tomar esta decisión".

Los vínculos de Char y Merlano

La excongresista prófuga de la justicia colombiana y condenada por la Corte Suprema de Justicia por corrupción al sufragante, Aida Merlano, ha denunciado que el hoy senador Arturo junto a su padre Faud y Alejandro Char orquestaron todo un entramado electoral para comprar votos en el Caribe y así ganar la curul en el Senado de Merlano y en la Cámara la de Lilibeth Llinas.

Según el relato de Merlano, la casa Char habría inyectado a su campaña más de $600 millones en 2018. Tras su denuncia, la Corte Suprema de Justicia abrió investigación al senador Arturo, quien deberá comparecer ante el alto tribunal en los próximos días.

Aida está detenida en Venezuela desde 2019 y le pidió al presidente Gustavo Petro que solicitara su extradición a Colombia para responder ante las autoridades de este país. El jefe de Estado dijo que estaba dispuesto a hacer el trámite ante el gobierno de Nicolás Maduro.

