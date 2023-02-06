  1. Vanguardia
Roy Barreras afirmó que no está de acuerdo con el fin de las EPS

El presidente del Congreso Roy Barreras expresó algunas de sus preocupaciones frente al proyecto de ley que busca transformar el sistema de salud en Colombia.
Roy Barreras, presidente del Congreso en entrevista para la Revista Semana reveló su postura y explicó las preocupaciones que tiene en torno a la reforma de la salud que adelanta la jefe de la cartera, Carolina Corcho, pues aseguró que no está de acuerdo en que las EPS dejen de existir.

Barreras afirmó conocer el sistema de salud, como médico y ahora como paciente tras el cáncer que padece, señaló que trabajó durante 20 años en varios hospitales públicos y que para ese entonces cerca del 29% de la población tenía acceso a hospitales, la expectativa de vida hoy ha aumentado considerablemente y se pasó de un 29% a un 99% de cobertura.

Sin embargo, enfatizó en que el sistema de salud debe mejorar y evidentemente el sistema necesita una reforma, pero que no se pueden acabar las EPS, “No se puede hacer una reforma destruyendo un sistema de información, de calidad, de administración de riesgos, que tiene 30 años” señaló Roy en Semana.

De otro lado, considera que el error que ha tenido la ministra Corcho, es que ha querido imponer su criterio radicalmente, agregando que la ministra tiene una actitud un poco arrogante, pero que el problema y el ambiente que se ha generado es por la falta de información.

Pese a que aún no se conoce el texto, Barreras dijo que le parecía insólito que se haya generado tremendo debate, convocando a marchas sin que la gente conozca el articulado, pero que todo esta incertidumbre se acaba en el Congreso cuando se radique la reforma, quien además pidió al Gobierno que radiquen todas las reformas a tiempo, la laboral y la de salud, ya que esta legislatura es muy corta y si no se tramitan a tiempo estas no tendrán los debates que se requieren.

Finalmente , Roy aseguró que la orden del presidente Gustavo Petro es mejorar la calidad de salud de los colombianos y trabajadores del sistema, agregando que existen posibilidades, que se apruebe una buena reforma a la salud o que se hunda por el dogmatismo de las dos extremas.

Paz Total

Roy Barreras aprovecho el espacio para hablar también sobre uno de los temas principales en la agenda de Gustavo Petro relacionado con el proyecto de Paz que adelanta con varios grupos armados del país.

Entre las mayores preocupaciones que tiene Roy, esta relacionado con la seguridad nacional señalando que existen intermediarios de buena y mala fe, que echan a perder las intenciones que tiene Petro, quienes han malinterpretado su directriz y el anhelo de la paz total, “Todos los violentos tienen que dejar las armas, construyamos un sistema para que todos se desarmen”, agregó Roy Barreras a Semana.

Además se refirió a la salida en falso con relación al cese al fuego, “Está toda la fe en el proceso de paz con el ELN, con cese al fuego pronto, pero con los narcos no hay justicia transicional. Lo que hay es sometimiento a la justicia ordinaria. Para ellos no hay cese al fuego. Lo que hay es oferta de sometimiento o sometimiento por la fuerza” dijo Barreras.

