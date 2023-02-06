  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 2:47 PM

"Un caso tan complejo no se revisa en 24 horas": Andrés Felipe Arias sobre ratificación de su condena

El exministro Andrés Felipe Arias nuevamente se defendió por la ratificación de su condena a 17 años de prisión, impuesta por la Corte Suprema de Justicia, por el escándalo de Agro Ingreso Seguro.
Aunque Arias aseguró que acata este fallo de la Corte, dijo que no se abstendrá de hablar sobre los "miles de reproches" que tiene. Según dijo en diálogo con Blu, uno de los magistrados que falló en el caso llegó un día antes “porque todos los demás se declararon impedidos”.

“Yo me pregunto, un caso tan voluminoso, farragoso y tan complejo, ¿cómo es que alguien lo puede examinar en 24 horas, en el mejor de casos? Entonces quedan esas dudas de la garantía real, por eso estamos explorando caminos”, aseguró.

Así, según el exministro, no hubo suficientes garantías con los magistrados dentro de su proceso. Por otro lado, Arias nuevamente dijo que es inocente, al asegurar que el fraude lo cometieron los beneficiarios del programa y no él.

Cabe recordar que Arias es señalado de beneficiar a empresarios con subsidios que estaban destinados para pequeños agricultores.

"¿Por qué termina siendo el ministro el que va a la cárcel (...) A mí me condenan por unos convenios que suscribí con el Instituto Interamericano de Cooperación para la Agricultura (IICA), como lo han hecho todos los ministros que me antecedieron”, dijo el exministro en diálogo con Blu.

“De los 380.000 beneficiarios del programa, un número muy pequeño, como de 10 u 11, cometieron el fraude, la mayoría eran medianos productores y todos aceptaron que cometieron el fraude (...) No pagaron un solo día de cárcel, sí, fueron condenados, pero por qué el ministro también tiene que serlo”, agregó Arias.

