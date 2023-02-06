  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023

Día de Internet Seguro: Consejos para la seguridad

Este 7 de febrero se celebra “El Día de Internet Segura”, como una campaña internacional impulsada por Naciones Unidas para educar en un uso responsable de la red.
    Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA

El índice Global de Ciberseguridad de la Unión Internacional de Telecomunicaciones, agencia de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas, indica que los ataques cibernéticos han aumentado entre un 30 y 40 % en los últimos 3 años en América Latina y se espera que los ataques cibernéticos a nivel mundial de IoT (Internet of Things o internet de las cosas) se dupliquen para 2025.

Según una encuesta realizada por Insight Enterprises, el 78% de líderes de seguridad TI creen que sus organizaciones no tienen suficiente protección contra ciberataques a pesar de las inversiones en ciberseguridad y es que a una compañía le toma aproximadamente 6 meses detectar una brecha de seguridad. Adicionalmente, el 43% de los ciberataques afectan a pequeños negocios, ya que muchos de estos cuentan con una seguridad más débil, lo que los convierte en el blanco ideal para los ciberdelincuentes.

En el 2021 el costo total a nivel mundial superó los 6.000 millones de dólares y se proyecta que llegará a los $10,5 trillones de dólares anuales para el 2025.

Jorge Rueda, National Account Manager de Linksys Colombia nos da 6 consejos que podemos aplicar para aumentar la seguridad en la red.

1. Utilice contraseñas seguras y autenticación multifactor (MFA) siempre que sea posible.

Asegúrese de tener una contraseña segura y única en su enrutador (y un SSID único cambiado del predeterminado) y cada uno de sus dispositivos conectados (cualquier cosa con una interfaz web). Nunca reutilizar una contraseña y cambiarla regularmente. Podría considerar usar un administrador de contraseñas para no tener que guardarlas todas en la memoria.

Una contraseña segura contiene una combinación de caracteres en mayúsculas y minúsculas, números y símbolos. Tiene más de 12 caracteres y no utiliza palabras de diccionario ni patrones de palabras clave. Tenga en cuenta que la longitud triunfa sobre la complejidad.

2. Los dispositivos conectados a la red

No se olvide de los dispositivos más antiguos que aún están conectados a su red: estos dispositivos pueden convertirse fácilmente en su eslabón más débil y los piratas informáticos los buscan activamente. Si ya no los usa, desconéctelos. Y si tienen más de 7 años, no tendrán las mismas medidas de seguridad que tienen los dispositivos nuevos.

3. Actualice su software con frecuencia para que su firmware y firewall estén al día.

Esto incluye estar en el último sistema operativo, navegadores web y software de seguridad. No olvides mantener actualizados también los teléfonos móviles. Al tener varios dispositivos conectados a nuestro Wi-Fi, es importante verificar cuándo se actualizaron por última vez nuestros dispositivos.

4. Use software antimalware o antivirus y software de seguridad de punto final.

Ejecuta escaneos regulares del sistema con un paquete de seguridad que ofrece antivirus, antiphishing, navegación segura, prevención de intrusiones basada en host y asegúrese de que su enrutador admite capacidades básicas de firewall.

5. Obtenga un router que tenga seguridad WPA3 en lugar de uno que solo tenga WPA2.

WPA3, también conocido como Wi-Fi Protected Access 3, es el protocolo de cifrado más seguro y actualizado de un programa de certificación de seguridad realizado por Wi-Fi Alliance. En términos básicos, codifica la señal de datos entre dispositivos.

Si tienes dispositivos que no son compatibles con este estándar, opta por WPA2. Asegúrese de que la seguridad WPA3/WPA2 esté activada para su enrutador en las redes estándar y de invitados.

6. Cree una red separada para invitados.

Tenga invitados en su casa y dispositivos IoT/inteligentes en la red de invitados. Muchos dispositivos IoT usan firmware básico y carecen de protección de seguridad, lo que deja a toda su red vulnerable a riesgos adicionales. El uso de la red de invitados para estos dispositivos agrega una capa de protección, manteniendo segura su red principal incluso si su red de invitados es atacada.

La ciberseguridad no es tan simple como comprar software o hardware y dejarlo todo en sus manos, y ya no es algo que consideremos opcional. Así como aseguramos las puertas de entrada de nuestros hogares, es importante proteger nuestra presencia en línea.

