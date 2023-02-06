  1. Vanguardia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 5:29 PM

¿Medidas desesperadas? Así es cómo Netflix planea conservar a sus usuarios

Tras informar sobre las nuevas reglas para combatir las cuentas compartidas, Netflix podría perder a un gran número de usuarios inconformes con estas medidas.
Nuevas reglas como tener que usar una cuenta desde un domicilio principal para verificar aspectos como la dirección IP, identificadores de dispositivos y la actividad de la cuenta, tener que iniciar sesión en la misma red al menos una vez cada 31 días para evitar un bloqueo, y una medida para poder usar cuentas desde distintas ubicaciones en cualquier dispositivo que concedería acceso únicamente por un período de siete días consecutivos, parecían en exceso restrictivas y odiadas por los usuarios.

Según Netflix, las nuevas restricciones se implementarían desde el 2 de febrero de 2023 y se aplicarían a todos los usuarios de la plataforma. Tras la ola de descontento general, la plataforma inició una serie de cambios, comenzando por decir que la aplicación de las medidas correctivas solo estaría habilitada en determinados países como Costa Rica, Chile y Perú.

¿Netflix ha cambiado las reglas?

Recientemente, la plataforma ha implementado ciertos ajustes a sus reglas con el fin de aplacar el disgusto de sus usuarios, quienes han manifestado su descontento e intenciones de abandonar la plataforma permanentemente mediante redes sociales.

Entre los cambios realizados a las reglas se contempla la implementación de ‘Códigos de verificación’ como medida para impedir el uso de cuentas compartidas, contrario al bloqueo directo que se había dicho que se aplicaría en un principio. Estos códigos de verificación se convertirán en un mecanismo eficiente para evitar que se compartan cuentas.

Para el caso de iniciar sesión en un lugar diferente al hogar principal, se solicitará en ingreso de un código para permitir el acceso a los contenidos. Así mismo, se ofrecerá la opción de registrar la dirección del hogar en la opción ‘Hogar de Netflix’.

Gracias a los ‘códigos de verificación’ se vería descartado el requisito de iniciar sesión una vez al mes en la red WiFi del hogar principal para verificar la autenticidad de los propietarios.

Un regalo para motivar a los usuarios

Para los usuarios fieles de la plataforma y que buscan mejorar su experiencia, Netflix ha incorporado ciertas ventajas a su suscripción Premium como la mejora en la calidad del sonido y la ampliación a seis dispositivos distintos para poder ver contenido sin conexión.

La calidad de vídeo se incrementaría para soportar resoluciones 4K y HDR. Así mismo, el audio se mejoraría hasta convertirse en ‘Spatial Audio’, una calidad de sonido que emulará a una sala de cine. Por el momento, esta ventaja solo se encontrará disponible en 700 títulos originales de Netflix, como lo son: ‘The Witcher’, ‘Merlina’, ‘Stranger Things’ y ‘Knives Out: Glass Onion’.

