martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 9:20 PM

Cientos de puertorriqueños piden una Palestina libre y el fin del "genocidio" israelí

Ondeando banderas palestinas y puertorriqueñas, los organizadores reconocieron la unión entre ambos territorios por su condición colonial.
    Foto: Captura video de X @Vaquero2XL / VANGUARDIA

Varios cientos de puertorriqueños se manifestaron este martes en San Juan a favor de una Palestina libre y para denunciar el "genocidio" que comete Israel contra el pueblo palestino.

"No hay pueblo elegido (Israel) para hacer genocidio", "que la paz sea el destino del pueblo palestino" e "Israel es asesino del pueblo palestino" fueron algunos de los lemas coreados.

Los participantes también gritaron frente al Tribunal Federal consignas contra Estados Unidos: "El imperio (EEU.U). facilita bombarderos israelitas", "Israel terrorista con apoyo imperialista" e "Israel viola la ley y lo apoya USA".

Ondeando banderas palestinas y puertorriqueñas, los organizadores reconocieron la unión entre ambos territorios por su condición colonial.

Zoan Dávila, dirigente de la Colectiva feminista en construcción, dijo a EFE que los puertorriqueños se identifican con los palestinos y sienten que es "una sola lucha" porque también sufren "el poder imperialista aplastante".

Dávila denunció la "desinformación" que está habiendo en esta guerra en medios de comunicación y redes sociales y aseguró que las organizaciones convocantes quieren hacer hincapié en "el racismo y la violencia" que por décadas han sufrido los palestinos.

Otras de las organizaciones presentes fueron Frente Independentista Boricua, Frente Socialista, Movimiento Independentista Nacional Hostosiano y Jornada se acabaron las promesas.

Los manifestantes, entre los que había miembros de la comunidad palestina en la isla, marcharon hacia el Consulado Honorario de Israel en Puerto Rico tras una pancarta que leía "fin al holocausto palestino".

"Nos solidarizamos con el pueblo palestino en su justa lucha porque se reconozca su derecho a ejercer la libre autodeterminación a través de un estado independiente palestino. Este es un paso fundamental para que se logre una paz cimentada en bases de justicia", rezó la declaración conjunta.

También se denunció "la violencia, agresiones e ilegal dominación ejercida durante décadas por el Estado fascista y genocida de Israel contra el pueblo palestino".

La lectura terminó con gritos de "viva Palestina libre y viva Puerto Rico libre".

Esta protesta tiene lugar después de que el pasado domingo miembros de la comunidad judía de Puerto Rico y autoridades de la isla se reunieron en el lado sur del Capitolio para reclamar la paz en Israel y la liberación de los rehenes tomados por el movimiento islamista palestino Hamás.

El ataque lanzado el pasado 7 de octubre por Hamás y los posteriores bombardeos de Israel han causado por ahora más de 3.000 muertos en Gaza y 1.400 fallecidos en territorio israelí.

En esta jornada, un bombardeo israelí sobre un hospital en el centro de Gaza se saldó con al menos 500 muertos, en el que es el ataque con mayor número de víctimas mortales cometido hasta la fecha.

Por su parte, El Ejército israelí dijo que la explosión se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes por milicianos del grupo Yihad Islámica Palestina (YIP) hacia Israel.

