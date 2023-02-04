Donar un riñón les rebajaría las penas a los reos en EE. UU.

Charlotte (United States), 04/02/2023.- A high-altitude balloon, which the US government has stated is Chinese, is seen as it continues its multi-day path across the Northern United States in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, 04 February 2023. US Secretary of State Blinken postponed a planned trip to China following the discovery of the balloon. The Pentagon said that the maneuverable Chinese surveillance balloon was posing 'no risk to commercial aviation, military assets or people on the ground'. (Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/NELL REDMOND -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE ( )