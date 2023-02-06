  1. Vanguardia
  2. Entretenimiento
  3. Farándula
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 1:48 PM

Carolina Gaitán, Omar Chaparro y Paz Vega presentarán la gala de la X Edición de los Premios Platino

La actriz y cantante colombiana Carolina Gaitán conducirá las premiaciones más importantes de la industria del entretenimiento en América Latina.
  • Carolina Gaitán, Omar Chaparro y Paz Vega. Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA
    Carolina Gaitán, Omar Chaparro y Paz Vega. Foto tomada de Internet/VANGUARDIA

Carolina Gaitán, Omar Chaparro y Paz Vega presentarán los X Premios Platino. Los actores, tres de los rostros latinos más codiciados en Hollywood, serán los responsables de conducir la gala de entrega de los galardones de la industria audiovisual iberoamericana, que celebrarán con su décima edición los éxitos y la creatividad de las regiones de habla hispana y portuguesa en busca del merecido reconocimiento del talento de estos territorios.

La actriz y cantante Carolina Gaitán, uno de los rostros con mayor presente y futuro en la industria del cine y la televisión de toda Iberoamérica, será la compañera de Omar Chaparro y Paz Vega. La artista colombiana, que apareció en televisión por primera vez en 2002 en el reality Popstars, del que resultó ganadora, ha trabajado en la pequeña pantalla en numerosas producciones de su país, como Vuelo 1503, Zona Rosa o La diosa coronada, llegándole con la telenovela Gabriela giros del destino su primer papel protagónico. También ha aparecido en otras producciones como Alias el Mexicano, Narcos, Hermanitas Calle o Celia, así como en Sin senos sí hay paraíso, exitosa secuela de Sin senos no hay paraíso en la que encarnó a Catalina Marín, papel que retomó en El final del paraíso, o Malayerba. Fue también una de las voces del doblaje hispanohablante de Encanto, película de Disney en la que interpretó a Pepa Madrigal, además de estrella invitada a los Premios Oscar para cantar el hit No se habla de Bruno.

La versatilidad de Gaitán es otra de sus características: trabaja como actriz, cantante, actriz de doblaje o jurado de reality. No en vano, ha producido Vida, su propio monólogo musical, tiene dos álbumes de estudio, La Gaita (2015) y De Colombia (2021), ha sido jurado de Factor X en su país y fue una de las voces que pusieron la música a la película The Greatest Showman, que fue protagonizada por Hugh Jackman. Entre sus próximos proyectos, la actriz cuenta con sendos papeles protagónicos en la cinta Quicksand y en la serie estadounidense Second Chances.

El País / VANGUARDIA
El País / VANGUARDIA
Gerard Piqué y Clara Chía se burlan de la prensa española en plena calle
El Universal/ Vanguardia
El Universal/ Vanguardia
¿Se casa Vanessa Hudgens? Esto se sabe del supuesto compromiso de la actriz

Omar Chaparro, una de las figuras latinas que suena con más fuerza en Hollywood, copresentará la décima edición de los Premios PLATINO, puesto que en la séptima edición de los galardones no pudo desempeñarse como maestro de ceremonias ante la necesaria entrega virtual de los premios, en la que el actor mexicano participó telemáticamente, por el inicio de la pandemia en 2020. El actor y comediante, que cuenta con más de 24 millones de seguidores en sus redes sociales, ha participado en producciones televisivas como ¿Quién es la máscara? de Televisa o Nailed It! México, formato de telerrealidad que ha presentado. Chaparro también acumula destacados roles en la gran pantalla internacional, como Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, en la que comparte créditos con Ryan Reynolds y Justice Smith, Stuck, Show Dogs, donde tiene a Will Arnett y Natasha Lyonne como compañeros de reparto, o Blackout, protagonizada por Josh Duhamel.

Chaparro también ha trabajado intensamente en el ámbito de habla hispana, protagonizando largometrajes como Compadres, dirigida por Enrique Begne y con Eric Roberts y Kevin Pollak, la producción de Netflix Como caído del cielo, en la que el actor interpreta míticos temas de Pedro Infante, Tod@s caen, No manches Frida y su secuela, dos de las películas más taquilleras del cine mexicano reciente, ¿Y cómo es él?, en la que trabaja junto a Mauricio Ochmann, o 7th and Union, dirigida por Anthony Nardolillo. En 2023 estrenará The Wingwalker y una nueva serie de Netflix.

Paz Vega ha protagonizado películas en Europa, América del Norte y Latinoamérica y ha trabajado con prestigiosos directores como Pedro Almodóvar, Frank Miller, Danis Tanovic, Oliver Parker, Michelle Placido o los hermanos Taviani, además de compartir cartelera con intérpretes tan sonados como Scarlett Johansson, Adam Sandler, el Premio Platino de Honor Diego Luna, Jason Clarke, Andy McDowell, Eva Méndez, Adrien Brody, Colin Farrell, Robl Lowe, Christopher Lee, Christopher Walken, Antonio Banderas, Morgan Freeman, Nicole Kidman o Silvertre Stallone entre muchos otros.

Desde su debut en la sitcom Siete vidas, Vega ha conseguido reconocimientos como el premio Goya por su papel en la celebrada Lucía y el sexo, de Julio Medem. Fue en 2006 cuando la actriz dio el salto a Hollywood de la mano de James L. Brooks coprotagonizando Spanglish junto al citado Sandler. En 2022 protagonizó A todo tren 2, éxito de taquilla en España, y rodó Luciérnagas en el Mozote, primera película de Hollywood hecha en El Salvador dirigida y escrita por Ernesto Melara. Su 2023 ha arrancado con el estreno de Caleidoscopio, serie de Netflix producida por Ridley Scott que coprotagoniza junto a Giancarlo Esposito, Tati Gabrielle, Rufus Sewell y Jai Courtney; y continuará con el rodaje de su primera película como directora y guionista.

Así, Gaitán, Chaparro y Vega serán los responsables de conducir la gala de la gala de los Platino. Una tarea, ésta, que han asumido algunas de las grandes estrellas del audiovisual como Lali Espósito y Miguel Ángel Muñoz, maestros de ceremonias en la novena edición de los premios. En anteriores ediciones, esta labor la han desempeñado destacadas personalidades de la cultura iberoamericana como Adal Ramones, Alessandra Rosaldo, Carlos Latre, Cecilia Suárez, Eugenio Derbez, Imanol Arias, Juan Carlos Arciniegas, Juana Acosta, Májida Issa, Natalia Oreiro, Luis Gerardo Méndez o Santiago Segura.

Con la décima edición del evento, los galardones festejarán, una vez más, las regiones de habla hispana y portuguesa, su diversidad, sus culturas y su audiovisual. Los Platino inician, además, este décimo aniversario, con la renovación de su imagen corporativa mediante un rediseño que, respetando la idea original con la que el artista Javier Mariscal creó la imagen de estos premios, estiliza y redondea las formas del logotipo para que éste pueda ser utilizado en entornos digitales.

La amplia repercusión mediática de los Platino, con un valor publicitario que superó los 130 millones de dólares y más de 110.000 noticias publicadas en su novena edición, contribuyó la presencia de lo más granado de la cultura iberoamericana en la gala de entrega de los premios que presentaron Lali Espósito y Miguel Ángel Muñoz, retransmitida en toda Iberoamérica por TNT, que continuará emitiendo el evento en 2023, y televisada por 24 cadenas en 21 países que recalcan la amplia difusión y alcance con los que cuenta el evento.

Los Premios Platino son promovidos por Egeda (Entidad de Gestión de Derechos de los Productores Audiovisuales), con Fipca (Federación Iberoamericana de Productores Cinematográficos y Audiovisuales) y la intensa colaboración de la Comunidad de Madrid y el Ayuntamiento de Madrid que se refleja en una intensa actividad especialmente beneficiosa para el sector audiovisual. Los PLATINO también cuentan con el apoyo de la Organización Mundial del Turismo, WAWA y las Academias e Institutos de Cine iberoamericanos, así como con la colaboración de patrocinadores como Iberia, AIE, TNT, Movistar+, RTVE o Agencia EFE; y aúnan a los grandes talentos de las industrias de los 23 países iberoamericanos para ensalzar a las producciones y a los creadores más destacados de cada año con veintitrés galardones y un Premio Platino de Honor.

Trabajan desde su primera edición en 2014 en la difusión del audiovisual iberoamericano, para que los éxitos que se consiguen en los festivales más prestigiosos se traduzcan también en excelentes resultados en las salas comerciales y que nuestro cine y series de ficción tengan la distribución que se merece.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad