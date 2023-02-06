  1. Vanguardia
Crean un tipo de hielo que revelaría los secretos del Universo

Este tipo de hielo “líquido” cambiaría nuestra comprensión sobre el agua y sus anomalías. Sería el material que compone a lejanas lunas en el Espacio.
Lo llamaron hielo de densidad media (MDA), logrado con un modelo a escala atómica con una simulación por ordenador, según publicó la revista Science. Este hielo amorfo es poco frecuente en la Tierra pero es el principal tipo que se encuentra en el Espacio, debido a que en ese ambiente más frío no tiene suficiente energía térmica para formar cristales.

Los científicos creen que con este hielo amorfo se abre una puerta para estudiar las misteriosas propiedades del agua. “Podría ser agua líquida congelada en el tiempo”, dijo Martin Chaplin, especialista en estructuras de agua de la Universidad South Bank de Londres.

Su descubrimiento

El equipo que lo creó, dirigido por Alexander Rosu-Finsen del University College London (UCL), agitó hielo normal en un pequeño recipiente con bolas de acero inoxidable de un centímetro de ancho a temperaturas de –200 ˚C para producir la variante, que nunca ha sido vista antes. El hielo apareció como un polvo granular blanco que se adhirió a las bolas de metal.

Normalmente, cuando el agua se congela, se cristaliza y sus moléculas se organizan en la familiar estructura sólida hexagonal que llamamos hielo. El hielo es menos denso que su forma líquida, una propiedad inusual para un cristal. Dependiendo de condiciones como la presión y la velocidad de congelación, el agua también puede solidificarse en cualquiera de las otras dos docenas de arreglos regulares. El hielo amorfo es diferente: no tiene tal orden.

Anteriormente se han descubierto dos tipos de hielo amorfo, ambos en el siglo XX. El hielo amorfo de ‘baja densidad’ es el resultado de la congelación del vapor de agua sobre una superficie muy fría, a una temperatura inferior a –150 ˚C; El hielo amorfo de “alta densidad” se forma al comprimir hielo ordinario a temperaturas similares bajo alta presión. Aunque ninguno de los tipos es común en la Tierra, ambos abundan en el Espacio. “Los cometas son grandes trozos de hielo amorfo de baja densidad”, explicó Christoph Salzmann, químico de la UCL y coautor del último trabajo.

El equipo usó un molino de bolas, una herramienta que normalmente se usa para moler o mezclar materiales en el procesamiento de minerales, para moler hielo cristalizado. Usando un recipiente con bolas de metal adentro, sacudieron una pequeña cantidad de hielo unas 20 veces por segundo. Las bolas de metal produjeron una “fuerza de corte” en el hielo descomponiéndolo en un polvo blanco.

Disparar rayos X al polvo y medirlos a medida que rebotaban, un proceso conocido como difracción de rayos X, permitió al equipo determinar su estructura. El hielo tenía una densidad molecular similar a la del agua líquida, sin una estructura ordenada aparente en las moléculas, lo que significa que la cristalinidad fue “destruida”, dijo Salzmann.

Los resultados son “bastante convincentes”, agregó Marius Millot, físico del Laboratorio Nacional Lawrence Livermore en California. “Este es un gran ejemplo de cómo todavía tenemos cosas que entender con el agua”, aseveró.

Grandes implicaciones

Si se confirma, la nueva forma de hielo podría permitir estudios del agua de una manera que antes no era posible. “El agua líquida es un material extraño. Todavía no sabemos tanto como nos gustaría”, dijo Chaplin. Por ejemplo, comúnmente se piensa que el agua se compone de dos formas, agua de baja densidad y agua de alta densidad, lo que coincide con las variantes previamente conocidas de hielo amorfo. El descubrimiento de un hielo amorfo de densidad media podría desafiar esa idea.

“Si el hielo amorfo de densidad media está realmente conectado al agua líquida, implicaría que este modelo es incorrecto”, dice Salzmann. “Podría abrir un nuevo capítulo en la investigación del hielo”.

Su presencia en lunas

También hay implicaciones para comprender otros mundos. Algunas lunas de nuestro Sistema Solar, como la luna Europa de Júpiter y la luna Encelado de Saturno, tienen superficies heladas. Si dos áreas heladas en una luna así se frotaran debido a las fuerzas de las mareas, podrían producir hielo amorfo de densidad media entre ellas a través del mismo proceso de corte que usaron los investigadores.

