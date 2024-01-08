Reacciones: así despide el mundo del fútbol a Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer falleció este lunes a los 78 años. Su apellido siempre irá unido a la elegancia. Su estilo, su finura, su espalda recta, su aspecto de pavo real a la hora de sacar el balón desde atrás, le sitúan en el olimpo del fútbol mundial.
Tras difundirse la noticia, distintos equipos y personalidades del fútbol mundial se pronunciaron sobre el alemán, quien fue campeón del mundo como jugador en 1974 y como entrenador en 1990.
De los primeros elencos en pronunciarse fue el Real Madrid de España. El equipo 'merengue' en cabeza de su presidente emitió un comunicado oficial.
Lea también: Luis Díaz selló la clasificación del Liverpool en la FA Cup con un golazo
"El Real Madrid C.F., su presidente y su Junta Directiva lamentan profundamente el fallecimiento de Franz Beckenbauer, una de las más grandes leyendas del fútbol europeo y del fútbol mundial", señaló el club presidido por Florentino Pérez, a quien la mala noticia cogió en el vuelo a Arabia Saudí para estar presente en la Supercopa de España.
Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Franz Beckenbauer.#RealMadrid— Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid)
January 8, 2024
Comunicado Oficial: fallecimiento de Franz Beckenbauer.#RealMadrid
Posteriormente, Gary Lineker, exjugador del Barcelona, Leicester y Tottenham e internacional inglés, dejó un sentido mensaje.
Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP.— Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker)
January 8, 2024
Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. One of the absolute greats of our game. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP.
La Uefa también se ha hecho eco a través de sus redes sociales, en las que que calificó al deportista como "uno de los hijos más grandes del fútbol europeo".
"His unparalleled versatility, graceful transitions between defence and midfield, impeccable ball control, and visionary style reshaped the way football was played. Beckenbauer's legacy as one of football's all-time greats is beyond dispute..."A tribute to Franz Beckenbauer: — UEFA (@UEFA)
January 8, 2024
"His unparalleled versatility, graceful transitions between defence and midfield, impeccable ball control, and visionary style reshaped the way football was played. Beckenbauer's legacy as one of football's all-time greats is beyond dispute..."A tribute to Franz Beckenbauer:
Por su parte, el esloveno Aleksander Ceferin, presidente de la Uefa, se despidió del exjugador y exentrenador dejando en alto su figura y asegura que da el "¡adiós a una verdadera leyenda!".
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin:"The football world mourns the loss of the legendary Kaiser. His unparalleled versatility, graceful transitions between defence and midfield, impeccable ball control, and visionary style reshaped the way football was played in his era. His... pic.twitter.com/D6fZ6hZvmN— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia)
January 8, 2024
UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin:"The football world mourns the loss of the legendary Kaiser. His unparalleled versatility, graceful transitions between defence and midfield, impeccable ball control, and visionary style reshaped the way football was played in his era. His... pic.twitter.com/D6fZ6hZvmN
El canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz, también se despidió este lunes de Franz Beckenbauer, a quien calificó como una figura del fútbol que había entusiasmado a varias generaciones y que los alemanes echarán de menos.
"Fue campeón del mundo como jugador y entrenador, para muchos era el "Kaiser" también porque creó entusiasmo por el fútbol alemán en muchas generaciones", dijo Scholz en su cuenta de X.
Weltmeister als Spieler und Trainer: Franz Beckenbauer war einer der größten Fußballer in Deutschland und für viele „der Kaiser“ - auch, weil er über Generationen für den deutschen Fußball begeistert hat. Er wird uns fehlen. Meine Gedanken sind bei seiner Familie und Freunden. pic.twitter.com/hSEWFfYk7R— Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler)
January 8, 2024
Weltmeister als Spieler und Trainer: Franz Beckenbauer war einer der größten Fußballer in Deutschland und für viele „der Kaiser“ - auch, weil er über Generationen für den deutschen Fußball begeistert hat. Er wird uns fehlen. Meine Gedanken sind bei seiner Familie und Freunden. pic.twitter.com/hSEWFfYk7R
Nota con información de EFE.