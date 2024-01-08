  1. Vanguardia
lunes 08 de enero de 2024 - 2:04 PM

Fútbol alemán

Reacciones: así despide el mundo del fútbol a Franz Beckenbauer

El futbolista ganó tres veces la antigua Copa de Europa con el FC Bayern y una Eurocopa con Alemania, además de haber sido campeón del mundo.
Franz Beckenbauer falleció este lunes a los 78 años. Su apellido siempre irá unido a la elegancia. Su estilo, su finura, su espalda recta, su aspecto de pavo real a la hora de sacar el balón desde atrás, le sitúan en el olimpo del fútbol mundial.

Tras difundirse la noticia, distintos equipos y personalidades del fútbol mundial se pronunciaron sobre el alemán, quien fue campeón del mundo como jugador en 1974 y como entrenador en 1990.

De los primeros elencos en pronunciarse fue el Real Madrid de España. El equipo 'merengue' en cabeza de su presidente emitió un comunicado oficial.

"El Real Madrid C.F., su presidente y su Junta Directiva lamentan profundamente el fallecimiento de Franz Beckenbauer, una de las más grandes leyendas del fútbol europeo y del fútbol mundial", señaló el club presidido por Florentino Pérez, a quien la mala noticia cogió en el vuelo a Arabia Saudí para estar presente en la Supercopa de España.

La vida del legendario Franz Beckenbauer en imágenes.
La vida del legendario Franz Beckenbauer en imágenes.( EFE / VANGUARDIA)
La vida del legendario Franz Beckenbauer en imágenes

Posteriormente, Gary Lineker, exjugador del Barcelona, Leicester y Tottenham e internacional inglés, dejó un sentido mensaje.

La Uefa también se ha hecho eco a través de sus redes sociales, en las que que calificó al deportista como "uno de los hijos más grandes del fútbol europeo".

Por su parte, el esloveno Aleksander Ceferin, presidente de la Uefa, se despidió del exjugador y exentrenador dejando en alto su figura y asegura que da el "¡adiós a una verdadera leyenda!".

El canciller alemán, Olaf Scholz, también se despidió este lunes de Franz Beckenbauer, a quien calificó como una figura del fútbol que había entusiasmado a varias generaciones y que los alemanes echarán de menos.

"Fue campeón del mundo como jugador y entrenador, para muchos era el "Kaiser" también porque creó entusiasmo por el fútbol alemán en muchas generaciones", dijo Scholz en su cuenta de X.

Nota con información de EFE.



