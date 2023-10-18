  1. Vanguardia
Enfrentamientos con la policía marcan protesta de aniversario de estallido social en Chile

Unas 200 personas se manifestaron la tarde de este miércoles en el centro de Santiago en el marco del cuarto aniversario del estallido social, la mayor ola de protestas desde el retorno a la democracia en Chile, en una protesta marcada por los enfrentamientos con la policía que dejó al menos 20 personas detenidas, según Carabineros.
Unas 200 personas se manifestaron la tarde de este miércoles en el centro de Santiago en el marco del cuarto aniversario del estallido social, la mayor ola de protestas desde el retorno a la democracia en Chile, en una protesta marcada por los enfrentamientos con la policía que dejó al menos 20 personas detenidas, según Carabineros.

"Ha habido alteraciones del orden público y en todas ellas ha intervenido Carabineros para recuperarlo", dijo el subsecretario de Interior, Manuel Monsalve, en un punto de prensa convocado esta noche.

A la espera del balance final de detenidos y heridos que la policía chilena entregará mañana, Monsalve informó que, en la Región Metropolitana, tres funcionarios de Carabineros sufrieron "lesiones leves", mientras que otros dos hombres adultos también resultaron heridos, uno "por una pedrada" y otro "por una caída". Además, una menor –de 15 años– fue atropellada por una persona que "manejaba bajo los efectos del alcohol", informó la autoridad.

"Hasta el momento, la menor tiene lesiones, pero estaría en buenas condiciones", apuntó el director de Orden y Seguridad de Carabineros, Enrique Monrás, que informó también de saqueos durante las protestas, menos concurridas que las del año pasado, precisó.

Otro hecho destacado de la jornada de movilizaciones ocurrió durante la tarde, cuando un policía que estaba siendo apedreado por un grupo de personas en las manifestaciones del centro de la capital, según difundió la prensa local, disparó al aire su arma de fuego, sin causar daños ni lesionados.

El estallido social, que empezó en octubre de 2019 como una protesta contra el alza en el precio del ticket de metro, dejó episodios de violencia extrema, con saqueos, incendios y señalamientos por parte de la ONU y Amnistía Internacional contra el cuerpo policial de Carabineros por violaciones a los derechos humanos.

Durante el período de movilizaciones, se registraron una treintena de muertos y miles de heridos, entre ellos muchos con traumas oculares por perdigones o balines.

Además, el Ministerio Público inició más de 8.500 causas por delitos de violencia institucional ocurridos en el contexto de manifestaciones, entre octubre de 2019 y marzo de 2020.

Las protestas fueron canalizadas por la vía política con la apertura de un proceso constituyente en el que el país aún sigue inmerso. Tras un primer intento de redactar una nueva Constitución fallido en septiembre de 2022, el país decidirá en diciembre si avala una segunda propuesta de carta magna elaborada por un órgano controlado por la extrema derecha.

