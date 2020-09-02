  1. Vanguardia
  2. Mundo
miércoles 02 de septiembre de 2020 - 9:06 AM

Francia juzga cinco años después el ataque yihadista contra “Charlie Hebdo”

La Justicia francesa abrió este miércoles el juicio contra los supuestos cómplices de los atentados de enero de 2015 contra el semanario satírico “Charlie Hebdo”, una agente policial local y el supermercado judío Hyper Cacher de París, que mataron a 17 personas.
  • Un peatón pasa frente a una pintura que representa a los caricaturistas asesinados de Charlie Hebdo, del artista callejero francés Christian Guemy, frente a la antigua oficina del periódico satírico en París. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
    Un peatón pasa frente a una pintura que representa a los caricaturistas asesinados de Charlie Hebdo, del artista callejero francés Christian Guemy, frente a la antigua oficina del periódico satírico en París. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
Escuchar este artículo

En enero de 2015, 17 personas murieron en tres atentados contra el semanario satírico “Charlie Hebdo”, una policía municipal y el supermercado judío Hyper Cacher de París. Cinco años después, la Justicia abrió hoy el juicio contra sus supuestos cómplices, ya que sus tres autores fueron abatidos.

Fueron tres días que aterrorizaron Francia y el inicio de una ola yihadista que se ha cobrado en el país más de 250 víctimas mortales desde entonces, de ellas 130 en la masacre de noviembre de ese año en la sala de conciertos Bataclan y varios bares de la capital francesa.

El proceso en el Tribunal Penal de París finalizará el 10 de noviembre y sus cifras están a la altura de la expectación despertada: 49 días de audiencias, con 94 abogados, 144 testigos, 90 medios acreditados, 27 de los cuales extranjeros y 200 partes constituidas como acusación particular.

Lea también: Un año después de los atentados, Charlie Hebdo se siente solo

En el banquillo se sentaron 11 personas. De ellas, 10 están en detención provisional y otra en libertad bajo control judicial. Los otros tres acusados se encuentran bajo orden de busca y captura desde marzo de 2018.

Con mascarilla, como parte de las medidas sanitarias impuestas por la pandemia, esos once confirmaron sus datos de identidad al presidente de la sala en el marco de una jornada rodeada de fuertes medidas de seguridad, con la circulación restringida en torno a la corte y amplio dispositivo policial.

Se les acusa de participación en una organización terrorista criminal y de distinto grado de complicidad, ya sea en el suministro de apoyo logístico, financiero o material, como armas o vehículos. Las penas a las que se enfrentan van desde los 10 y 20 años de cárcel hasta la cadena perpetua.

$!Francia juzga cinco años después el ataque yihadista contra “Charlie Hebdo”

“Rechazo que se califique a los que están aquí de ‘segundos nivel’. Es gente que permitió a los asesinos cometer sus atentados”, apuntó la abogada Samia Maktouf, representante del francés de origen maliense Lassana Bathily, que escondió a rehenes en la cámara frigorífica del súper antes de lograr huir e informar a la policía.

El primer ataque, el de “Charlie Hebdo”, fue perpetrado por los hermanos Saïd y Chérif Kouachi el 7 de enero y mató a 12 personas. Un día después, coordinado con ellos, Amedy Coulibaly asesinó a una policía y al día siguiente retuvo a una decena de personas en el supermercado judío y asesinó a cuatro.

“Hace años que las partes civiles se plantean preguntas. ¿Por qué? ¿Cómo fue posible? Las condenas son importantes, pero tienen más bien un valor simbólico. Lo importante son las respuestas y la investigación”, dijo hoy a la prensa Philippe Assor, letrado de la pareja del economista de “Charlie Hebdo” Bernard Maris, asesinado en el atentado.

Además: El entorno retorno del terror

“Charlie Hebdo” estaba amenazada desde que en 2006 publicó unas caricaturas del profeta Mahoma que este miércoles volvió a difundir, recalcando que no se “doblegará” jamás.

El abogado de esa revista, Richard Malka, afirmó hoy que ese es el “espíritu de ‘Charlie’: rechazar renunciar a nuestras libertades, a la libertad de crítica, porque si lo hacemos prepararíamos un futuro muy oscuro para las futuras generaciones”.

Un sondeo del instituto demoscópico Ifop señaló ayer que el 59% de los franceses cree que hicieron bien al publicar esas ilustraciones, 21 puntos porcentuales más que en 2006, y un 31% que se equivocaron, 23 puntos menos.

En el debate sobre la libertad de expresión ha intervenido incluso el presidente francés, Emmanuel Macron, que este martes la defendió desde Beirut, donde estaba de viaje oficial, alegando que “en Francia hay una libertad de blasfemar vinculada con la libertad de conciencia” y que él está para “proteger todas esas libertades”.

Esta primera sesión, de introducción, dejó constancia de la complejidad de las deliberaciones y de las heridas abiertas.

“El sufrimiento de esas víctimas es irreparable y no debería haber llegado si los servicios de inteligencia hubieran hecho bien su trabajo. Los hermanos Kouachi y Coulibaly estaban vigilados hasta meses antes del drama”, señaló Isabelle Coutant-Peyre, abogada de uno de los principales acusados, Ali Riza Polat.

Este proceso es el primero sobre un ataque yihadista en Francia desde el que en 2017 se juzgó el perpetrado en 2012 por Mohamed Merah, que mató a siete personas en la región de Toulouse antes de ser abatido por las fuerzas del orden.

Lea aquí: “Amo la muerte como ustedes aman la vida”: asesino de Toulouse

También es el décimo-segundo juicio que se graba en Francia en 35 años y el primero en materia de terrorismo, aunque sus imágenes no se difunden en directo sino que quedan en manos de los Archivos Nacionales durante 50 años.

Entre los anteriores está el de diciembre de 2010 contra diez antiguos agentes del régimen del chileno Augusto Pinochet, condenados por el secuestro, torturas y desaparición de cuatro franceses durante la dictadura.

$!Vista de la portada de “Charlie Hebdo” que se publica hoy en la que recuperan las famosas caricaturas de Mahoma por las que se convirtieron en blanco de terroristas yihadistas a los trabajadores de esa semanario en París. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
Vista de la portada de “Charlie Hebdo” que se publica hoy en la que recuperan las famosas caricaturas de Mahoma por las que se convirtieron en blanco de terroristas yihadistas a los trabajadores de esa semanario en París. (Foto: EFE / VANGUARDIA)
Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.
Publicado por

Etiquetas

Lea también
Publicidad
Comentarios
Comente con Facebook
Vanguardia no se hace responsable por las opiniones emitidas en este espacio. Los comentarios que aquí se publican son responsabilidad del usuario que los ha escrito. Vanguardia se reserva el derecho de eliminar aquellos que utilicen un lenguaje soez, que ataquen a otras personas o sean publicidad de cualquier tipo.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad