“Muchas drogas y alcohol”: Así es la fiesta de luna llena en Tailandia en la que se dieron cita Daniel Sancho y el cirujano colombiano

Koh Phangan (Thailand), 05/08/2023.- A handout photo made available by Royal Thai Police shows Spanish chef Daniel Jeronimo Sancho Bronchalo, 29, sitting next to evidence, after he was arrested for murder and dismembering the body of a Colombian man, at a hotel in Koh Phangan island, Surat Thani province, southern Thailand, 05 August 2023 (issued 06 August 2023). Thai police arrested Bronchalo, accused of killing Colombian surgeon Edwin Arrieta Arteaga and dismembering his body before dumping some parts in a rubbish dump and others, including his head, in the sea, police said. (Tailandia) EFE/EPA/ROYAL THAI POLICE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES