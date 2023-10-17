  1. Vanguardia
  2. Mundo
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 3:21 PM

Mundo

Díaz denuncia un “crimen de guerra” y Belarra y Montero piden “parar los pies” a Netanyahu

En España, la líder de Sumar y las dirigentes de Podemos han reaccionado este martes así al ataque a un centro médico que habría causado quinientos muertos.
  • EFE / VANGUARDIA
    EFE / VANGUARDIA

La vicepresidenta en funciones, Yolanda Díaz, ha denunciado que el bombardeo israelí a un hospital de Gaza es un “crimen de guerra”, mientras que las ministras de Igualdad y Derechos Sociales en funciones, Irene Montero e Ione Belarra, han pedido “pararle los pies” al primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu.

La líder de Sumar y las dirigentes de Podemos han reaccionado este martes así al ataque a un centro médico que habría causado quinientos muertos, según Hamás, unas declaraciones que se producen también tras la tensión diplomática entre España y la embajada de Israel.

Le puede interesar: Presidente de Estados Unidos viaja a Israel ante posible incursión en Gaza

Díaz ha calificado el bombardeo de “crimen de guerra” y ha subrayado en X (antes Twitter) que “la comunidad internacional no puede seguir asistiendo a esta barbarie contra civiles”.

Foto: X @yourfavmemes_ / VANGUARDIA
Foto: X @yourfavmemes_ / VANGUARDIA
Israel responsabiliza a la Yihad Islámica por la explosión que mató a 500 personas en hospital de Gaza
EFE / VANGUARDIA
EFE / VANGUARDIA
Hamás liberaría a los rehenes civiles si cesan los bombardeos en la Franja de Gaza

Montero ha denunciado que “Israel viola sistemáticamente el derecho internacional” y ha pedido que la comunidad internacional no sea cómplice ni permanezca indiferente ante “la limpieza étnica y el terror planificado por el Estado de Israel”: “Hay que parar los pies a Netanyahu”, ha escrito en X.

También Belarra ha pedido que se paren “los pies” al primer ministro israelí: “Esto tiene que terminar ya. Están vulnerando todo el derecho internacional humanitario”, ha incidido la titular de Derechos Sociales en la misma red social.

Lea también: Egipto acusa a Israel de bombardeo deliberado contra hospital en Gaza

Las declaraciones de las tres integrantes del gobierno de coalición se producen horas después de que el Gobierno diera por zanjado lo que calificó de “incidente puntual” con Israel sobre la situación en Palestina.

El ministro de Exteriores en funciones, José Manuel Albares, se puso el lunes en contacto con la embajadora de Israel en España, Rodica Radian-Gordon, después de que se acusara a ministros españoles de “alinearse” con el “terrorismo tipo ISIS” en su apoyo a Palestina, lo que Exteriores calificó de “falsedades”.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad