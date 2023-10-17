  1. Vanguardia
Presidente de Estados Unidos viaja a Israel ante posible incursión en Gaza

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Joe Biden, viaja la noche de este martes hacia Israel para expresar su apoyo al Gobierno de Benjamín Netanyahu, que prepara una gran incursión en la Franja de Gaza, y para explorar la apertura de un corredor que facilite la entrada de ayuda humanitaria en el enclave.
  • EFE / VANGUARDIA
    EFE / VANGUARDIA

Biden también visitará Jordania para reunirse con el presidente palestino, Mahmud Abás, el rey jordano Abdalá II y el presidente egipcio, Abdelfatah al Sisi; y lanzará un mensaje para disuadir a Irán y a otros actores de entrar en el conflicto.

El viaje fue anunciado anoche por sorpresa por el secretario de Estado, Antony Blinken, en Jerusalén tras una reunión de casi ocho horas con Netanyahu y el gabinete de guerra israelí.

El jefe de la diplomacia estadounidense hizo el anuncio tras arrancar de Netanyahu el compromiso de desarrollar un "plan" que permita el acceso de ayuda humanitaria internacional a Gaza y la creación de áreas seguras para los civiles.

Primera ministra italiana, Giorgia Meloni. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Primera ministra italiana, Giorgia Meloni. EFE / VANGUARDIA
"Dos estados": la propuesta de Italia para resolver el conflicto entre Israel y Palestina
X / VANGUARDIA
X / VANGUARDIA
Videos: Cerca de 200 muertos en bombardeo israelí a Hospital de Gaza

El apoyo inquebrantable a Israel

Desde el sangriento ataque del brazo armado de Hamás contra Israel el 7 de octubre, Estados Unidos ha expresado su apoyo "inquebrantable" al Gobierno israelí y ha defendido el derecho del Estado judío a "defenderse" de la milicia palestina.

A medida que se intensificaron los bombardeos israelíes sobre el enclave y se extendía el rechazo en el mundo árabe a las represalias de Israel, Washington comenzó a reconocer la necesidad de proteger a los civiles palestinos.

Víctimas de los ataques de Hamas a Tel Aviv. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Víctimas de los ataques de Hamas a Tel Aviv. EFE / VANGUARDIA

Hasta ahora la voz cantante de Estados Unidos en la región la ha llevado Blinken, quien ha visitado dos veces Israel y Jordania en los últimos días, como parte de una intensa gira por Oriente Medio que lo ha llevado también a Arabia Saudí, Egipto, Catar, Emiratos Árabes Unidos y Baréin.

Biden le tomará el relevo este miércoles cuando llegue a Israel para reunirse con Netanyahu, quien desde hace días prepara una gran incursión del Ejército israelí en la Franja de Gaza con el objetivo oficial de acabar con Hamás.

Luego proseguirá las negociaciones en Jordania con Abás, Abdalá II y Al Sisi, en un viaje cuya agenda todavía no es pública.

La apertura del paso de Rafah

El encuentro con los líderes de Egipto y Jordania es especialmente relevante porque ambos países, que mantienen relaciones diplomáticas con Israel, lideran la respuesta mediadora árabe al conflicto.

El Cairo y Amán se oponen a la recepción masiva de refugiados palestinos porque lo considerarían una "limpieza étnica" de Gaza, donde viven 2,2 millones de personas.

Otra pieza clave pieza clave de negociación es el paso de Rafah entre la Franja de Gaza y Egipto, la única vía de acceso y salida del enclave que no está controlada por Israel.

Varios países occidentales quieren evacuar por allí a sus nacionales en Gaza, pero Egipto ha dicho que no abrirá el paso hasta que Israel permita la entrada de comida, agua, combustible y medicamentos a la Franja.

Expansión del conflicto

Además, Biden viaja con la creciente preocupación de que el conflicto se extienda y desencadene en una guerra regional, con la participación de Irán o de las milicias de Hizbulá en el Líbano.

Coches dañados y quemados tras el ataque de Hamás en Sderot, sur de Israel. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Coches dañados y quemados tras el ataque de Hamás en Sderot, sur de Israel. EFE / VANGUARDIA

Para disuadirlos, el Pentágono desplegó dos portaaviones en el Mediterráneo Oriental y ordenó este mismo martes la preparación de 2.000 soldados con capacidad de despliegue rápido en caso de necesidad.

El presidente quiere pedir al Congreso un paquete de ayuda militar para Israel y Ucrania por valor de 2.000 millones de dólares, pero las disputas dentro de la mayoría republicana mantienen paralizada la Cámara de Representantes.

La nueva guerra de Gaza ha puesto en alerta además a los cuerpos policiales dentro de Estados Unidos, que han reforzado la seguridad para las comunidades judía, musulmana y árabe.

El fin de semana, un niño de una familia palestino-estadounidense fue asesinado a puñaladas en Illinois por parte de un hombre presuntamente motivado por el conflicto en Oriente Medio.

