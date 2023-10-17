  1. Vanguardia
Videos: Cerca de 200 muertos en bombardeo israelí a Hospital de Gaza

Un ataque aéreo israelí en un hospital en el centro de Gaza causó esta tarde cientos de muertos, mientras siguen los bombardeos israelíes sobre la Franja y muchos civiles se refugian en los centros sanitarios para protegerse de las bombas.
El Ministerio de Sanidad palestino en un comunicado informó "al menos 200 muertos por los bombardeos de Israel" en el Hospital Al Ahli, uno de los centros sanitarios del centro de Gaza.

Según la agencia de noticias gazatí Sanad, que cita a fuentes oficiales, los muertos podrían superar los 500. Se trata del ataque con mayor número de víctimas mortales cometido hasta ahora, desde que el pasado 7 de octubre estalló la guerra entre las milicias palestinas de Gaza e Israel, que se ha saldado con más de 3.000 muertos en Gaza y 1.400 fallecidos en territorio israelí.

De acuerdo con fuentes locales, en el centro sanitario -una institución cristiana- había unas 2.000 personas que se estaban refugiando de los bombardeos tras evacuar estos últimos días de sus casas, una dinámica que se ha visto en la mayor parte de hospitales de la Franja.

"La horrible masacre cometida por la ocupación sionista" sobre el hospital, "que dejó cientos de víctimas es un crimen de genocidio", declaró Hamás en un comunicado. Según agregó, la mayor parte de fallecidos y heridos son "familias desplazadas, pacientes, niños y mujeres" que en los últimos días se albergaban en el lugar.

EFE consultó al Ejército israelí sobre el incidente, que aseguró estar revisando lo sucedido. Por su parte, su principal portavoz militar, Daniel Hagari, declaró a prensa israelí que por el momento se desconoce si se trató de un ataque por parte de los aviones de combate de Israel. Hay muchos bombardeos (israelíes), muchos lanzamientos fallidos de cohetes (de las milicias palestinas) y muchos bulos difundidos por Hamás", afirmó Hagari.

Los once días de guerra entre Israel y las milicias palestinas marcan el conflicto armado con mayores estragos humanos sufridos por Gaza de los últimos años y casi dos tercios de las víctimas mortales en el enclave son mujeres y niños.

