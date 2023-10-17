  1. Vanguardia
  2. Mundo
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 4:31 PM

Mundo

OMS reporta 115 ataques contra instalaciones, personal y vehículos sanitarios

El representante de la OMS imploró que se permita la entrada a este territorio palestino de alimentos, agua, medicamentos y combustible para que los hospitales sigan funcionando y que sean protegidos, como lo dispone el derecho internacional humanitario.
  • Un hombre palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelíes es llevado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, el 14 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    Un hombre palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelíes es llevado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, el 14 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    (HAITHAM IMAD / EFE)
  • Una familia en medio de un refugio que construyeron en el complejo del hospital Al-Shifa después de que su hogar fuera destruido por los bombardeos israelíes en la Franja de Gaza el 15 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    Una familia en medio de un refugio que construyeron en el complejo del hospital Al-Shifa después de que su hogar fuera destruido por los bombardeos israelíes en la Franja de Gaza el 15 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    (HAITHAM IMAD / EFE)

La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) dijo hoy que 115 instalaciones sanitarias, miembros del personal médico y ambulancias han sufrido ataques en los once días transcurridos desde el inicio de la guerra entre Israel y el movimiento islamista Hamás, tras conocerse el más grave de todos y que se ha dirigido contra un hospital.

"El ataque contra el hospital Al Ahli, en la ciudad de Gaza, no tiene precedentes por su magnitud, pero va en la línea de los ataques contra los establecimientos de salud en los territorios palestinos ocupados", dijo el representante de la organización para Palestina, Richard Peeperkorn.

Lea también: Venezuela condena la "masacre ejecutada por el Estado de Israel" en un hospital en Gaza

Recordó que de los más de 3.000 muertos que se han registrado hasta ahora en Gaza, la mitad son mujeres y niños, a los que se sumarán los que han sido asesinados en el ataque de hoy contra el hospital Al Ahli, donde se han reportado cientos de bajas.

Crédito: BBC News / VANGUARDIA
Crédito: BBC News / VANGUARDIA
Periodistas de la BBC Arabic investigados por imparcialidad debido a sus "tweets pro-Palestina"
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Venezuela condena la "masacre ejecutada por el Estado de Israel" en un hospital en Gaza

Además, Peeperkorn dijo que los heridos en Gaza son más de 11.000 y que la nueva tragedia aumentará considerablemente este balance.

El representante de la OMS imploró que se permita la entrada a este territorio palestino de alimentos, agua, medicamentos y combustible para que los hospitales sigan funcionando y que sean protegidos, como lo dispone el derecho internacional humanitario.

"Si un hospital no es seguro, entonces qué es seguro", se preguntó, tras recordar que miles de desplazados han buscado refugio en estos recintos y en sus alrededores por considerarlos lugares que no serán blanco de ataques.

"Todos los hospitales están llenos de gente", indicó.

Le puede interesar: Israel responsabiliza a la Yihad Islámica por la explosión que mató a 500 personas en hospital de Gaza

De los 35 hospitales en Gaza, sólo cuatro no están funcionando por los graves daños que han sufrido, pero todos están agotando lo último que les queda de material esencial, incluidos equipos para atender heridos de guerra, amputaciones, entre otros casos.

A la mayoría de hospitales sólo les queda de uno a dos días de combustible con los que funcionan los generadores eléctricos, tras la interrupción total del suministro convencional.

Elija a Vanguardia como su fuente de información preferida en Google Noticias aquí.

Etiquetas

Publicado por
Lea también
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad