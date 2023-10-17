  1. Vanguardia
martes 17 de octubre de 2023 - 4:07 PM

Venezuela condena la "masacre ejecutada por el Estado de Israel" en un hospital en Gaza

En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo de Nicolás Maduro expresó que el bombardeo "evidencia, una vez más, la política de apartheid, agresión y exterminio que el Estado de Israel ha venido perpetrando contra el pueblo palestino".
  Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela. EFE / VANGUARDIA
    Nicolás Maduro, presidente de Venezuela. EFE / VANGUARDIA

El Gobierno de Venezuela condenó este martes la "masacre ejecutada por el Estado de Israel" en el hospital Ahli en la ciudad de Gaza, donde un bombardeo causó al menos 500 muertos, un "acto inhumano e injustificable que se suma a la larga lista de crímenes cometidos en los últimos días contra la población civil" en la Franja.

En un comunicado, el Ejecutivo de Nicolás Maduro expresó que el bombardeo "evidencia, una vez más, la política de apartheid, agresión y exterminio que el Estado de Israel ha venido perpetrando contra el pueblo palestino".

El país caribeño, que reiteró su "solidaridad con el hermano pueblo palestino y su legítimo derecho a la autodeterminación y a la consolidación de un Estado soberano e independiente", hizo un llamado a la comunidad internacional a que se "pronuncie enérgicamente contra el genocidio del cual es objeto la población de Gaza, y exija el cese inmediato de la agresión israelí".

Un hombre palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelíes es llevado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, el 14 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA
Un hombre palestino herido en un ataque con cohetes israelíes es llevado de urgencia al hospital Al-Shifa en la ciudad de Gaza, el 14 de octubre de 2023. EFE / VANGUARDIA( HAITHAM IMAD / EFE)
OMS reporta 115 ataques contra instalaciones, personal y vehículos sanitarios
EFE / VANGUARDIA
EFE / VANGUARDIA
Asimismo, Caracas exhortó a los Estados y organismos internacionales a "trabajar juntos para exigir un inmediato cese al fuego y poner fin" a estos "flagrantes atentados" contra los DD.HH, a la vez que reiteró su llamado "urgente" a instalar una conferencia mundial con el objetivo de "restablecer los derechos del pueblo palestino".

El bombardeo al hospital supone la mayor masacre en el enclave de las cinco guerras que ha habido entre las milicias palestinas de Gaza e Israel desde 2008.

Se trata también del ataque con mayor número de víctimas mortales cometido hasta ahora, desde que el pasado 7 de octubre estalló la guerra entre las milicias palestinas de Gaza e Israel, que se ya acumula más de 3.000 muertos en Gaza y 1.400 fallecidos en territorio israelí.

Las autoridades palestinas, tanto de Gaza como de Cisjordania, han responsabilizado de la catástrofe a Israel, mientras que las Fuerzas Armadas israelíes han rechazado su implicación y aseguran que la explosión se debió a un lanzamiento fallido de cohetes del grupo armado Yihad Islámica Palestina hacia Israel.

