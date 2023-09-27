Videos: Fuerte explosión sacude Uzbekistán

Desde el 19 de septiembre hasta el 1 de octubre está desarrollándose la nutrida y variada programación del Festival Internacional...
En redes sociales circulan videos del incendio que cubrió una gran superficie del aeropuerto de Tashkent, la capital de Uzbekistán. Hasta el momento se reportan daños en varios edificios cercanos y en casas.
Video del sitio de la explosión: pic.twitter.com/vV5aRPTpqq— UHN Plus (@UHN_Plus)
Las autoridades investigan la causa de la explosión. Noticia en desarrollo....
#Tashkent, #UzbekistanAn explosion occurred in the capital of Uzbekistan, Tashkent. According to preliminary data, the detonation occurred at about three o'clock in the morning in the area of the customs warehouse at Tashkent airport. Information about this appeared on social... pic.twitter.com/ZWB7lubPQp— War in Ukraine (@EUFreeCitizen)
The destruction from the explosion in Tashkent, #Uzbekistan is immense. Multiple nearby buildings have been damaged and windows have been shattered in houses. pic.twitter.com/lYLTAT06PO— Faytuks News Δ (@Faytuks)
