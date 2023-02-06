  1. Vanguardia
  2. Colombia
lunes 06 de febrero de 2023 - 9:20 AM

“No vamos a reducir penas”: Ministro Osuna sobre el proyecto de reforma penitenciaria

El ministro de Justicia, Néstor Osuna, salió en defensa nuevamente del proyecto de ley de reforma penitenciaria que llegará al Congreso en los próximos días, con el que el Gobierno busca modernizar este sistema para que no sea netamente carcelero, sino que cuente con resocialización.
  • Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA
    Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA

“El tema general es modernizar el sistema penal y penitenciario de tal modo que le ofrezca a la sociedad lo mejor que puede ofrecerle un sistema de ese tipo y no lo que está ocurriendo en la actualidad, donde tenemos un sistema puramente carcelero que ha hecho de estas unas escuelas del delito”, dijo a el Ministro a través de una serie de videos publicados en sus redes sociales.

En este sentido el ministro explicó que el proyecto no pretende reducir las penas, pero que desea proponer beneficios para los reclusos que superen diferentes procesos de resocialización.

“Si termina su bachillerato dentro de la cárcel, si aprende un oficio, si hace un curso allí o si trabaja, pueda recibir algunos beneficios para que conserve sus nexos con su familia, para que contribuya con su familia, para que pueda reparar a las víctimas y también para que se vaya reparando para cuando vuelva a insertarse a la sociedad”, señaló.

Estos beneficios, según el ministro, corresponden a permisos de 72 horas, salir a trabajar de día y volver a la cárcel de noche, prisión domiciliaria y justicia restaurativa. Estos delitos tendrán algunas excepciones para algunos delitos.

Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA
Archivo Colprensa /VANGUARDIA
“Nuestro sistema intenta que el proceso de cárcel de una persona le sirva para salir mejor de como entró. Es decir, lo opuesto a lo que ocurre hoy. Que le permita tener un plan de vida distinto a aquél con el que entró, que le permita ver que hay posibilidades de vivir con tranquilidad, con dignidad, por fuera del mundo del crimen y, en ese sentido, que delinquir no paga”, indicó.

