Impresionantes videos de la explosión en el depósito aduanero cerca del aeropuerto de Uzbekistán

Una gran explosión en Tashkent, la capital de Uzbekistán, generó pánico por la fuerza de la detonación que se sintió a 30 kilómetros del epicentro.
September 27, 2023
September 27, 2023
| URGENTE: Vídeo del momento de la explosión en Tashkent Uzbekistán. La causa de la explosión podría haber sido por las baterías de los vehículos eléctricos. pic.twitter.com/FRhfbTvwT1
De acuerdo con información preliminar, se dio en un depósito aduanero donde había una gran cantidad de empleados en el lugar. Los edificios residenciales vecinos resultaron afectados. Aún se desconoce el número total de muertos y de heridos.
September 28, 2023
September 28, 2023
Current look at the site of the explosion in Tashkent,Uzbekistan #Uzbekistan #explosion #Tashkent pic.twitter.com/cVFJ3X5tie
El gobierno local aún no se ha pronunciado.
September 27, 2023
September 27, 2023
Just now there was a huge explosion in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan. The force of the detonation was felt 30 km from the epicenterAccording to initial information, the location of the explosion was a customs warehouse. There were a large number of employees in the... pic.twitter.com/JEjFpjkbJw
September 28, 2023
September 28, 2023
Video shows the moment the Tashkent Uzbekistan Explosion damages building #Uzbekistan #explosion #Tashkent pic.twitter.com/P0DrQuggkL
September 27, 2023
September 27, 2023
Another angle that shows how powerful the explosion at a customs warehouse in Tashkent, Uzbekistan was#Tashkent #Uzbekistan #explosion pic.twitter.com/I8MsyQMFBV