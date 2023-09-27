  1. Vanguardia
miércoles 27 de septiembre de 2023 - 7:30 PM

Impresionantes videos de la explosión en el depósito aduanero cerca del aeropuerto de Uzbekistán

La causa de la explosión habría sido por las baterías de los vehículos eléctricos.
Una gran explosión en Tashkent, la capital de Uzbekistán, generó pánico por la fuerza de la detonación que se sintió a 30 kilómetros del epicentro.

De acuerdo con información preliminar, se dio en un depósito aduanero donde había una gran cantidad de empleados en el lugar. Los edificios residenciales vecinos resultaron afectados. Aún se desconoce el número total de muertos y de heridos.

El gobierno local aún no se ha pronunciado.

