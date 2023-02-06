  1. Vanguardia
Grave accidente en Barbosa, Santander dejó 3 menores fallecidos

A las 6:15 de la tarde del martes 6 de febrero, se presentó un accidente de tránsito en Barbosa luego de que un camión se quedara sin frenos y atropellara a varios estudiantes del Inscomercio, quienes al parecer iban saliendo del colegio a pie.
Tres jóvenes de 15 y 17 años perdieron la vida la noche de este lunes, tras ser arrollados por un camión, en Barbosa, Santander.

La tragedia ocurrió hacia las 6:30 pm, en medio de un fuerte aguacero. Versiones preliminares indican que el conductor del camión perdió el control del vehículo adelante de la estación de servicio, atropellando a varios estudiantes del Instituto Integrado de Comercio de Barbosa.

Al parecer, el camión derrapó por el pavimento mojado, invadiendo el andén y el puente del sector, arrollando a cuatro jóvenes que acababan de salir de clases complementarias.

Tres de la víctimas fallecieron, mientras que otro joven de 15 años fue trasladado a un centro médica de Moniquirá.

Las víctimas eran alumnos de décimo grado.

Las autoridades adelantan una investigación para esclarecer las causas de este accidente que enluta a los barboseños.

