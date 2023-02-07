  1. Vanguardia
martes 07 de febrero de 2023 - 4:04 PM

Las explicaciones científicas sobre los dos terremotos en Turquía y Siria

Los geógrafos españoles no consideran "extraño" el doblete del terremoto de Turquía y que se produjera una réplica casi tan alta como la del terremoto principal, de 7,8, pero destacan "la aceleración de dos veces la gravedad" (2g) como factor clave para entender la magnitud del fenómeno.
  • Vista desde un dron de un gran número de edificios colapsados a causa del potente terremoto que azotó el pasado lunes el sureste de Turquía. | Efe / VANGUARDIA
"La sismicidad es muy contagiosa", la magnitud del terremoto principal "desestructuró completamente la zona, entonces la corteza se ajusta a las nuevas tensiones del terreno y por eso las réplicas se van extendiendo en horizontal y en vertical", reconoce a EFE el geólogo y experto español en seísmos Antonio Aretxabala.

El desastre ha roto una superficie de 200 kilómetros de largo por 30 de ancho, así que hay que "representar el epicentro en un punto, pero en realidad sus dimensiones son enormes".

La poca profundidad a la que se ha generado ha agravado los daños, pero el geólogo considera "una barbaridad" que el terremoto alcanzara un valor de 2 g, es decir, dos veces la aceleración de la gravedad, unas cifras a las que "no llegan ni los astronautas cuando suben a la nave".

Según su opinión, "no hay edificio que soporte ese nivel, se podrían hacer construcciones que lo resistieran, pero tendrían un precio muy elevado", señala tras mencionar que la norma de construcción sismorresistente turca contemplaba la mitad de la aceleración de la gravedad en roca, cuatro veces menos al nivel alcanzado, "y aun así era ambiciosa".

La NASA presentó sus carreteras lunares

A su juicio, sí se puede reproducir otro terremoto de este calibre a corto plazo en el mismo lugar porque "hay muchas fallas y es una zona con potencial para generarlos".

Sobre esta cuestión, el presidente del Colegio de Geólogos de España, Manuel Regueiro declara que "lo habitual es que la energía se vaya disipando y no vuelva a repetirse un terremoto tan grande, pero al ser un territorio de contacto de placas, no se puede descartar nada".

Por la historia geológica del lugar, sí que se esperan "réplicas durante meses", unos terremotos más pequeños que "sentirá la población".

Ambos geólogos coinciden en que "no es tan raro que se produzca un doblete" como acaba de ocurrir en Turquía dado su gran movimiento tectónico, lo que no pueden predecir es si va a producirse un gran terremoto.

